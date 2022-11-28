Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
comicon.com
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
comicon.com
IDW Announces Six Comic Book Titles In Development For TV
IDW is moving fast with the announcement that it is developing six comic book series and graphic novels into television series. “Will Davies (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Man Vs. Bee, How to Train Your Dragon) and Chloe Moss (Switch, Hollyoaks) will write and Executive Produce the series which is based on Eddie Campbell’s subversive drama that drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Campbell’s graphic novel, published by IDW imprint Top Shelf Productions, imagines what the Gods of our past might be doing in present day among mere mortals. Bacchus’ development will be shepherded by IDW’s Vice President of Live-Action, Jonny Gutman and Director of Live-Action, Julie Winograd. Representing Will Davies is UTA, 42, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein, and representing Chloe Moss is 42.”
comicon.com
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 2
When adapting something like The Addams Family, there’s a lot of leeway regarding the universe in which these characters live. For the duo of Addams Family movies from the 1990s, this meant toning down the supernatural elements and uplifting the comedy of Charles Addams‘ comic strips. That didn’t mean the supernatural wasn’t present; it just wasn’t as main of focus as it could have been. Netflix’s Wednesday goes in the opposite direction. It embraces the supernatural elements, going so far as to create a Harry Potter-like setting of sorts for monsters and other supernatural beings.
comicon.com
Netflix’s Anime Gets A Graphic Novel Adaption: Previewing ‘The Idhun Chronicle: The Resistance’
Written by Laura Gallego, Andres Carrien Moratinos. “Experience the hit anime Netflix show as a graphic novel series!. Alsan, now Alexander, has returned to Earth and wants to re-organize the Resistance. He must locate Jack and Victoria and prepare them to fight. What dangerous adventures will they be involved in this time? The graphic novel based on Laura Gallego’s books continues on in the fight for peace in the world of Idhun.”
comicon.com
An Origin Most Tragic: Reviewing ‘Stillwater’ #16
‘Stillwater’ expands the horror and human experience explorations of this series through the use of a perfectly constructed flashback issue, capturing the energy and tone of the Civil War era it taps into. A powerful tragedy wrapped up in stunning tangible visuals that allow us to stand beside the point of view character and feel her pain. Truly a powerful encapsulation of the energy that makes this title so unique and intriguing.
comicon.com
Preview: Conspiracies Begin To Take Shape In ‘Castle Full Of Blackbirds’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Castle Full Of Blackbirds #3, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Angela Slatter, artist Valeria Burzo, colorist Michelle Madsen. ‘Sara May expands her magical education in bigger but riskier ways as her lessons take a turn for the dangerous. And...
comicon.com
Vacation To The Emerald Isle: Previewing Ablaze’s ‘Family Time’ #1
“The O’Connell family (Lily – age 13; Tyler – age 11; and their parents) are vacationing in Ireland when they encounter an old man with a mysterious crystal that seemingly teleports them 1,000 years back in time. Unsure whether they have stumbled into a historical re-enactment, the family must befriend Rory, a timid local, battle a medieval tyrant named Ciaran and his henchmen, and figure out how to get back to the present, while Lily learns to use her newfound superpowers.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
comicon.com
Adam Glass’ AfterShock Comics’ Series ‘The Normals’ Gets Optioned For Television
AfterShock Comics and its parent company AfterShock Media announces that Adam Glass’ series The Normals has been optioned by Werner Films for Australia’s SBS. The comic book series is to be executive produced by Werner Films’ Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies alongside Glass and AfterShock’s Jon Kramer, Carrie Stein and Lee Kramer. Louise Fox will act as showrunner for the proposed series and Rive Gauche Television, an AfterShock Media company, will distribute it globally.
comicon.com
The Nightshift Of Cosmic Horror–Watch The ‘Six Guys’ Animated Short
Six Guys is an animated horror short by Ripley Howarth inspired by the works of Junji Ito and Charlie Kaufman. This film is a slow-burn that really kicks into high gear once the protagonist encounters the personification of Time. Horror in animation can be hit or miss, but Howarth uses the imperfections of the art form to their advantage. Six Guys is truly unsettling.
comicon.com
The Mystery Gets Weirder: ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #3 Reviewed
Tim Drake is the best Robin. Sorry but that’s just facts. The third issue of his titular solo series shows exactly why. Megan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, and Tom Napolitano continue Tim’s adventures as reveal his enemy. On the rooftops of Gotham, Tim Drake finds himself under...
comicon.com
The Feud Continues This February In ‘Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again’
It’s already (slime) time for a rematch. Dynamite announced Thursday a sequel to their successful Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids miniseries — Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again. The rematch spans eons with the first issue chronicling the initial tussle between the Cro-Madballs and Neanderthal Pail Kids. Writer Sholly Fisch and artist Jason Crosby also return for more of the mayhem. Additionally, each issue will be packed with stories, puzzles, and activity pages.
comicon.com
Dog In Space–Watch The ‘Sunbelly’ Animated Short
Directed by Jordan Speer, Sunbelly is a sci-fi fantasy film about a group of interplanetary explorers searching for home. When a routine scout of a distant planet uncovers a lost civilization, the explorers discover the long forgotten origins of their mission. The animated short film hits my sweet-spot for retrofuturism and gave me the same vibes as Isle of Dogs. I hope to see more stories from this creative team.
comicon.com
Preview: A Future No One Is Prepared For In ‘It’s Only Teenage Wasteland’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of It’s Only Teenage Wasteland #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Curt Pires, artist Jacoby Salcedo, and colorist Mark Dale. ‘When his parents go out of town for the weekend, Mexican-American high schooler Javi decides to throw a party–one that’ll launch him and his buds into popularity! Or at least get them noticed by some girls. But when things take a turn for the worse, Javi and his friends are thrust into a situation and future they could have never possibly prepared for.
comicon.com
Jason Todd And The Joker Reunite In ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #3 Preview
Backup: Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Napolitano. The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?. The Joker: The Man Who...
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake # 185: The Beauty Of Sequential Art
Art For Art’s Sake – spreading the sequential love around this week…. Marguerite Sauvage – new Judge Dredd cover work…. Kevin Wada’s variant cover for A.X.E.: Starfox #1. Paul Smith – Doctor Strange. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132 – Peejay Catacutan. Kamome Shirahama –...
comicon.com
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 22
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
comicon.com
Family Trees So Twisted: Reviewing ‘Batgirls 2022 Annual’ #1
‘Batgirls’ meets ‘Freaky Friday’ in the first annual for one of DC Comics’ most colorful and fun books on the stands. Far more pages give us more time with the Batgirls as their world continues to grow and solidify, continuing to be a dynamic colorful, and very energetic place to visit full of so much character depth.
