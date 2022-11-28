IDW is moving fast with the announcement that it is developing six comic book series and graphic novels into television series. “Will Davies (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Man Vs. Bee, How to Train Your Dragon) and Chloe Moss (Switch, Hollyoaks) will write and Executive Produce the series which is based on Eddie Campbell’s subversive drama that drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Campbell’s graphic novel, published by IDW imprint Top Shelf Productions, imagines what the Gods of our past might be doing in present day among mere mortals. Bacchus’ development will be shepherded by IDW’s Vice President of Live-Action, Jonny Gutman and Director of Live-Action, Julie Winograd. Representing Will Davies is UTA, 42, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein, and representing Chloe Moss is 42.”

