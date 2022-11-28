Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Meet Cheryl Ladd’s Daughter And Stepdaughter
Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd has two amazing daughters in her life: Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Russell. Her only biological child, Jordan, was born in 1975 during her marriage with David Ladd. And throughout the beautiful girl’s childhood, all she knew was movies, and not surprisingly, she followed the path of her mother to become an established actress.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
digitalspy.com
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
Ringo Starr and His Wife Lived like ‘Simple People’ According to a Beatles Insider
A Beatles insider once explained how Ringo Starr and his wife lived like simple people even after they purchased a mansion.
Teri Hatcher, 57, & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson, 25, Stun In Strapless Dresses At Munich Gala: Photos
Teri Hatcher, 57, and her 35-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney are twins! The Desperate Housewives alum took her only child — who she shares with ex-husband of nine years Jon Tenney — to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teri absolutely glowed as she smiled while posing with Emerson, looking like she’s barely aged a day since the popular ABC series debuted back in 2004.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
hypebeast.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Teaser Reveals Optimus Primal and the 'Beast Wars' Characters
Paramount Pictures on Thursday dropped off the official teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, providing a first look at the film inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the forthcoming seventh installment in the Transformers franchise will mark the first effort without...
Get The First Look At The Cast Of The Live ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC has finally revealed a few sneak peeks at the cast of the upcoming live version of Beauty and the Beast. The new version will honor the 30th anniversary of the animated film, which premiered in 1992. There will be new numbers added to the special which debuts on Dec. 15th on ABC and will stream on Disney+ the next day.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4: First Look at John Malkovich's Vulture Wings Revealed
What if Iron Man was a box office bomb? What if 20th Century Fox bought the film rights to more Marvel heroes? What if Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 was never cancelled? While comic book movie fans are enjoying the golden age of superhero projects right now, there are plenty of branch timelines out in the multiverse that would have drastically reshaped the landscape of Hollywood's capes and tights. One of the closest what if's comes in the form of the aforementioned Spider-Man 4, which was developed by director Sam Raimi for over a year before ultimately being scrapped.
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Made-Up Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction In `Bob Phantom’
Part The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, part American Psycho, this one-shot puts a new spin on a Golden Age character. It’s a great premise, though a single issue only scratched the surface of the character’s frustration with the modern world – as well as his own potential.
The Beatles Song Where John Lennon Impersonated Bob Dylan
John Lennon’s music was influenced by Bob Dylan, and he even tried to impersonate the singer on one Beatles’ track
comicon.com
Bonding A Crew The Starfleet Way: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #2
‘Star Trek’ continues to bring bold concepts and intriguing mixes of characters together while adding so much to the almost sixty-year-old tapestry that is Star Trek. One of the things central to Trek shows has been the characters that we follow around, and those crew dynamics start to really form and gel in this second issue.
IGN
Willow Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-7
This is a spoiler free review of episodes 1-7 of Willow. In an age where "content" is king and established franchises rule Hollywood, it often feels as if everything is getting rebooted. In many cases, it can leave fans wishing their precious artistic fave was left alone. But in some cases, it can lead to underappreciated gems getting to find a new audience as they're reimagined for the modern age. Or, in the case of the new Disney+ series Willow, it can build on a beloved story that many thought would never be continued. The first seven episodes of Jon Kasdan's sequel to the 1988 Ron Howard dark fantasy amount to one of 2022's most magical shows.
comicon.com
Adam Glass’ AfterShock Comics’ Series ‘The Normals’ Gets Optioned For Television
AfterShock Comics and its parent company AfterShock Media announces that Adam Glass’ series The Normals has been optioned by Werner Films for Australia’s SBS. The comic book series is to be executive produced by Werner Films’ Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies alongside Glass and AfterShock’s Jon Kramer, Carrie Stein and Lee Kramer. Louise Fox will act as showrunner for the proposed series and Rive Gauche Television, an AfterShock Media company, will distribute it globally.
Scarlett Johansson sets first major TV role with Amazon death row thriller Just Cause
She'll play a journalist reporting on death row
