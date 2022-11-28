ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cyber Monday deal gets you two adjustable dumbbells for less than the original cost of one

By Becks Shepherd
 5 days ago

Building muscle at home is no easy or cheap task. But this Cyber Monday, it can be made a whole lot more affordable, as you can pick up a 55lb BUXANO Adjustable Dumbbell for $195.49 on Amazon if you hurry. The deal, which saves you a massive $304.50, is particularly jaw-dropping because it means you could get two dumbbells for the usual price of one — and still have change left over.

Like many of the best adjustable dumbbells , the BUXANO Adjustable Dumbbell is effectively five dumbbells in one swift compact design, as the one weight can be adjusted between 11lb-55lbs.

With a simple flick of the dial, you can quickly and easily adjust the space-saving weight, making it ideal for all different types of exercises, people and those who are short on square footage.

But if you’re unsure on whether or not the BUXANO Adjustable Dumbbell is right for you, do check out the Bowflex SelectTech 552, which is $80 cheaper at Best Buy or the top-rated JAXJOX dumbbells which are down by $200 at Best Buy . As these two deals are also worth a look in.

BUXANO Adjustable Dumbbells| Was $499.99, Now $195.49 at Amazon

Save yourself 61% and get two multiweight dumbbells for less than the usual price of one. Switch between a range of weight settings as you squat and shoulder press your way through a session, while packing on some extra resistance. But don't delay — as this Cyber Monday, you can save more than $300 on this adjustable dumbbell today.

View Deal

Whether you're new to weight training or prefer to gym day in, day out — it goes without saying that an adjustable dumbbell is a brilliant and effective way to take your workouts to new heights. Investing in a pair (or two) means you can put your strength to the test and load on more weight as you get stronger without having to invest in a new pair of dumbbells or make way for even more storage space.

And these BUXANO Adjustable Dumbbells are no different. The cast iron plates have been powder coated to prevent rust and corrosion, while the nylon handle offers a non-slip grip so all you have to focus on is perfecting your reps. And as for the safety buckle design, it means you can load up your dumbbell with ease and with safety in mind.

Whether it’s a gift for you (or them) make sure you make the most of this great Cyber Monday saving before it’s too late.

For even more inspiration on what weights to choose, check out our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells that will help you to find a pair of weights that suit you and your at-home gym space.

