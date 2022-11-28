Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Has the Ultimate Reaction to Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is proud of her relationship. In a video for Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer has the best reaction while discussing her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get......
Billie Eilish on new music and new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford: 'Round of applause for me?'
After revealing her new romance with Jesse Rutherford, turns out Billie Eilish’s love life isn’t the only thing flourishing. The 20-year-old says she’s also hard at work on the beginning stages of a new album
Shania Twain Releases New Special Edition Of Her 1997 ‘Come On Over’ Album Featuring New Duets with Elton John, Nick Jonas & More
Shania Twain is on a roll with no signs of stopping. In addition to a Vegas Residency, new upcoming album and world tour, Shania has also released a new Special Edition of her 1997 Come On Over album in honor of its 25th anniversary. Shania announced this morning on social media that she had been working on giving the songs a refresh for the upcoming 25th anniversary, and that the new release would include some fresh duet versions with “some dear […] The post Shania Twain Releases New Special Edition Of Her 1997 ‘Come On Over’ Album Featuring New Duets with Elton John, Nick Jonas & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Billie Eilish 'really happy' about relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is happy with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
The Royal Mint unveils a Rolling Stones coin to mark the band's 60-year anniversary
The coin honoring the Rolling Stones is the fifth in the Royal Mint's "Music Legends'" series that celebrates British artists. Others so honored have been Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and The Who.
BBC
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Nature calls! We’re looking for children to write for the Guardian
Young Country Diary is back, and taking pieces from children about the natural world in winter
Is Japan vs Spain on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online
Spain look to clinch top spot in Group E at the World Cup when they face Japan, who are targeting another upset in Qatar.Hajime Moriyasu’s side were stunned by Costa Rica last time out, meaning victory here is essential to stand any hope of qualifying for the last 16. While Spain, who drew 1-1 with Germany in their second game, can clinch top spot and an easier route to the final on paper with another win.“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our...
Matty Healy Shares Steamy Kisses With Male And Female Fans Onstage
The 1975 singer really is going all out on this tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Headie One Involved In Bloody Brawl At Sony HQ In London: Report
Headie One and an unidentified rapper reportedly squared up at the Sony Music HQ in London. Headie One and another unnamed rapper reportedly came to blows at Sony Music’s headquarters in London last week. Per The Daily Mail, the “Only You Freestyle” rapper ran into an unnamed rival musician...
New Taylor Swift album "Midnights" sets records
Taylor Swift has achieved a number of impressive milestones with the release of her latest album, Midnights. The album set an all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in the U.S.
Americans will soon get to vote in Eurovision Song Contest
Americans next year will get to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual music and songwriting competition with a massive following in Europe and growing international interest. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an organization of public broadcasters that hosts the event, announced last week that Eurovision is expanding in 2023. Viewers from non-participating countries…
