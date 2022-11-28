ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Has the Ultimate Reaction to Dating Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish is proud of her relationship. In a video for Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer has the best reaction while discussing her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get......
Whiskey Riff

Shania Twain Releases New Special Edition Of Her 1997 ‘Come On Over’ Album Featuring New Duets with Elton John, Nick Jonas & More

Shania Twain is on a roll with no signs of stopping. In addition to a Vegas Residency, new upcoming album and world tour, Shania has also released a new Special Edition of her 1997 Come On Over album in honor of its 25th anniversary. Shania announced this morning on social media that she had been working on giving the songs a refresh for the upcoming 25th anniversary, and that the new release would include some fresh duet versions with “some dear […] The post Shania Twain Releases New Special Edition Of Her 1997 ‘Come On Over’ Album Featuring New Duets with Elton John, Nick Jonas & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BBC

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79

Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
NME

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
The Independent

Is Japan vs Spain on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Spain look to clinch top spot in Group E at the World Cup when they face Japan, who are targeting another upset in Qatar.Hajime Moriyasu’s side were stunned by Costa Rica last time out, meaning victory here is essential to stand any hope of qualifying for the last 16. While Spain, who drew 1-1 with Germany in their second game, can clinch top spot and an easier route to the final on paper with another win.“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our...
hotnewhiphop.com

Headie One Involved In Bloody Brawl At Sony HQ In London: Report

Headie One and an unidentified rapper reportedly squared up at the Sony Music HQ in London. Headie One and another unnamed rapper reportedly came to blows at Sony Music’s headquarters in London last week. Per The Daily Mail, the “Only You Freestyle” rapper ran into an unnamed rival musician...
Kathryn Lee

New Taylor Swift album "Midnights" sets records

Taylor Swift has achieved a number of impressive milestones with the release of her latest album, Midnights. The album set an all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in the U.S.
The Hill

Americans will soon get to vote in Eurovision Song Contest

Americans next year will get to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual music and songwriting competition with a massive following in Europe and growing international interest. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an organization of public broadcasters that hosts the event, announced last week that Eurovision is expanding in 2023. Viewers from non-participating countries…

