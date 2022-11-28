ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Detroit News

Tennessee woman found in car trunk in Dearborn was assaulted before

Three months before a Tennessee woman's body was found Sunday in a car trunk in Dearborn, the 31-year-old mother told police she was assaulted by the woman driving the car while the two were dating. Dominique Hardwick, who also died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was arrested in late...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Police commission denies suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
DETROIT, MI
Kingsport Times-News

Two Tennessee women found dead in car after crash, shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, and a woman...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management

(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
WIXOM, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric Issues Traffic Advisory for This Sunday - I-24 at Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County this Sunday. The work will be performed on Sunday morning (December 4) at the I-24 / Old Fort Parkway interchange, which is exit 78 in Murfreesboro. The electrical line work is part of a planned interstate crossing that's necessary to accommodate the continued growth in Blackman and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Release Photo of Person of Interest in Stolen Check Case

(Murfreesboro, TN) Authorities in Murfreesboro are circulating a photo of a woman at a local bank drive-thru in hopes of identifying her. The woman is apparently accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. MPD Detectives say they would like to talk to her as a person...
MURFREESBORO, TN
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI

