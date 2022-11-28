I’ve been decking all the halls and I’m excited to share my 12th Christmas home tour with you! I like to pull out all the stops for Christmas and every year, I challenge myself to come up with new and unique decorating ideas using mostly vintage, thrifted finds with a little bit of modern thrown in. I’m also thrilled to cordially invite you into my home … well it will be like you’re almost here when you watch the fun little video tour I created for you! Welcome to my Welcome Home Christmas House Tour in pics and video!

