musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
Miami's Spotify Wrapped: Listen to the 305's top artists and songs
If you're on Instagram, you know. Spotify released its Wrapped data yesterday, a customized, annual review of the artists, songs and genres users listened to the most over the past year. 🎧 State of play: We got our hands on Miami's Spotify Wrapped figures. Turns out:. Bad Bunny's world...
Apocalyptica Cover of Metallica Featured in Episode of ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Show ‘Wednesday’
Netflix must really love Metallica. Just months after notoriously featuring "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things, now the streaming network has placed another track from the metal icons in the new Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. This time, the featured song is "Nothing Else Matters," though it's not the original...
Shania Twain's New Version of 'Come on Over' Album Features Duets With Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas
Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album Come On Over by releasing a new, deluxe version of the groundbreaking project. Released in partnership with Apple Music's From Apple Music With Love series, the new version of the album includes three live duets with music superstars.
Review: Julia Bullock walks her own path in solo album debut
NEW YORK (AP) — “Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock (Nonesuch) No one who has followed Julia Bullock’s career will be surprised that her first solo album is made up of unconventional and deeply personal choices. The Black American soprano, one of the most talented singers...
operawire.com
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Launches New Alt-Rock Band, Debuts ‘Capitalism’ Song
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has announced a new band, called 7D7D, and released a new single, "Capitalism." Commerford links up with past collaborators Mathias Wakrat (drummer) and Jonny Polonsky (guitarist) for the alt-rock project. Based on the what we're hearing from "Capitalism," 7D7D not only has something...
