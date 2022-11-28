ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Low-Cost Computers Available to South County Families

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of Wiki Commons

San Diego County Office of Education and Sweetwater Union High School District, and Computers 2 Kids are offering free laptops for those in need on Dec. 3.

Families in South County can get laptops and desktop computers loaded with educational

software for as little as $100 at this drive-thru event. Each computer includes Windows 10 and Microsoft Office 2019 as well as antivirus and education-related software. There will also be an opportunity to sign up for Internet access.

The event will be held at Chula Vista High School, 820 Fourth Ave. in Chula Vista, where More than 500 people are expected to attend Dec. 3 event

This effort helps SDCOE in its ongoing work to make sure every student has the opportunity

and access to thriving by helping to close the digital divide for students across the county.

Thousands of families have received computers through a partnership between SDCOE and Computers 2 Kids, distributing computers to low-income families since 2004 to help reduce the digital divide between those who have access to technology and those who don’t.

Times of San Diego

