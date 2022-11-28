Read full article on original website
Two Cambridge researchers awarded Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies
Professor Rachel Oliver and Professor Silvia Vignolini from the University of Cambridge have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies. Each award is worth £2.5 million over ten years to develop emerging technologies with high potential to deliver economic and social benefits to the UK.
UCL East: Minister for Disabled People opens transformative assistive technology research lab
UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub (UCL GDI Hub) has officially opened on the university’s new UCL East campus. The hub will provide the facilities for partnership-working and aims to produce new technologies, designs and processes to support disabled individuals in society. The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Tom...
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher
- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
Droplets in cells determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in our cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on 2 December.
Landmark agreement between Greater Manchester and Innovate UK to boost innovation and R&D in the city-region
Greater Manchester’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem has taken another major step forward with the signing of an agreement with the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Innovation Greater Manchester and Innovate UK commits the parties to closer collaboration...
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
People with long COVID, those with other illnesses experiencing similar lingering effects
People who have long COVID-19 can experience many of the same lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being as those experienced by people who become ill with other, non-COVID illnesses, new research suggests. The findings, which were published in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comparison...
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event
The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
Large language models help decipher clinical notes
Researchers used a powerful deep-learning model to extract important data from electronic health records that could assist with personalized medicine. Electronic health records (EHRs) need a new public relations manager. Ten years ago, the U.S. government passed a law that required hospitals to digitize their health records with the intent of improving and streamlining care. The enormous amount of information in these now-digital records could be used to answer very specific questions beyond the scope of clinical trials: What’s the right dose of this medication for patients with this height and weight? What about patients with a specific genomic profile?
Manchester Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week
Masood Entrepreneurship Centre delivers a week-long series of events to celebrate the University of Manchester’s entrepreneurial campus. Over 100 colleges and universities participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), to shine a spotlight on their entrepreneurship programming and impressive student entrepreneurs. As part of GEW, the Masood Entrepreneurship Centre (MEC) showcased Manchester’s entrepreneurial spirit, bringing students, staff, and Manchester’s community together to celebrate entrepreneurship.
New co-chairs Amsterdam Young Academy
Romy van der Lee (VU Amsterdam) and Bert Bakker (UvA) have been appointed as co-chairs of the board of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA). With the chair being fulfilled by two board members, the VU and the UvA will be better represented and links between the universities will be strengthened.
Australian public strongly supports DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions: study
Nine in 10 Australians would participate in preventive DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions, a new national survey has found. Published in the Journal of Medical Genetics , the Monash University-led survey results come as a world-first Australian DNA screening program for some cancers and heart disease called DNA Screen recently attracted more than 20,000 volunteers in its first week.
A sustainable path for energy-demanding photochemistry
Researchers in Mainz and Kyushu established a novel strategy for the generation of highly energetic UV light. Many photochemical processes rely on UV light from inefficient or toxic light sources that the LED technology cannot replace for technical reasons. An international team of scientists led by Professor Christoph Kerzig of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in Germany and Professor Nobuhiro Yanai of Kyushu University in Japan has now developed the first molecular system for the conversion of blue light into high-energy UV photons with wavelengths below 315 nanometers. These photons in the so-called UVB range are essential for numerous photochemical processes in the context of light-to-energy conversion, disinfection, or even wastewater treatment applications. However, sunlight cannot provide UVB photons, and their artificial generation typically relies on mercury lamps or other highly inefficient alternatives. The new findings show that a metal-free photon upconversion (UC) system can transform readily available visible light into UVB photons. Hence, this breakthrough can be regarded as a more environmentally friendly approach. Initial mercury-free applications have already been demonstrated in the lab.
Researchers analyze hair to study war trauma among Syrian refugee children
There’s more to a strand of hair than meets the eye. This human tissue is a chronological record-keeper of the adversities endured by the human body and mind. A new study co-authored by researchers at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry’s Drug Safety Lab analyzes the relationship between war exposure, current living conditions, hair cortisol concentrations (HCC) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. The study was based on a large cohort of Syrian refugee children, adolescents and their caregivers living in refugee settlements in Lebanon and found adolescents, and especially girls, who experience war are at much greater risk of PTSD than those who do not.
MICRA members announce book publication: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’
MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are pleased to announce the publication of a book: ’COVID-19, Inequality and Older People: Everyday life during the pandemic’, in June 2023 with Policy Press. MICRA members (Camilla Lewis, Chris Phillipson, Sophie Yarker and Luciana Lang) are...
Community participation as added economic value for cultural heritage institutions across Europe
The European Union’s HORIZON Europe, the key funding programme for research and innovation within the EU, has awarded the project RECHARGE €2.9 million, to reinvigorate community participation as added economic value for cultural heritage institutions across Europe. The project is led by Erasmus University Rotterdam and coordinated by dr. Trilce Navarrete Hernandez.
Reminder: Reporting participation in UCU strike action
How to report participation in strike action and action short of strike from 24, 25 and 30 November 2022. Members of the Universities and College Union (UCU) undertook three days of strike action on 24, 25 and 30 November 2022. Staff who are not members may also have taken part in strike action in support.
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
Cell division and quantum leadership: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into the factors that affect how long it takes cells to divide, to a prestigious award for one of Imperial’s physicists, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Cell division. What controls how...
