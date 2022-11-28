Read full article on original website
Related
Canadian engineers call for change to their private 'iron ring' ceremony steeped in colonialism
For almost a century, iron rings worn by Canadian engineers have been shrouded in mystery — at least for outsiders like me, an English professor and director of the Critical Media Lab at University of Waterloo, who teaches ethics to engineers. The young engineering students I encounter are almost universally accepting of a “tech for good” ethos. This makes it especially surprising that a capstone ritual celebrating their profession is steeped in traditions that fly in the face of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). The rings are distributed at the “Ritual of the Calling of the Engineer,” which is overseen...
Indigenous spiritual teaching in schools can foster reconciliation and inclusion
Indigenous education has become an area of growing concern for public schools across Canada. We are living in an era of reconciliation where Indigenous populations are growing and interest in confronting our shared histories continues to develop. Part of that involves focusing on how primary and secondary schools are addressing the Indigenous experience in Canada. The way primary and secondary schools have engaged in Indigenous education has varied from province to province and across divisional jurisdictions. Some have focused on how history and social studies can incorporate Indigenous experiences. A smaller number of schools have ventured to develop mathematics and science...
myscience.org
Junior Studies Genetics and Sleep In Dream Research Project
Ruby Redlich’s interest in genetics and sleeping patterns first awakened when she took an introductory computational biology class with Andreas Pfenning , assistant professor of computational biology. "He had talked about some projects his lab was working on, and it seemed really interesting," said Redlich, a rising junior in...
myscience.org
What causes some icicles to form with ripples
Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
myscience.org
Mainz University succeeds with three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers in the life sciences
Approval by the German Research Foundation confirms strong research in the life sciences at JGU. Three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers (CRCs) submitted by Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in the current funding round of the German Research Foundation (DFG) have been successful. The new CRC 1551 "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" and CRC/Transregio 355 "Heterogeneity and functional specialization of regulatory T cells in distinct microenvironments" will be initially receiving financing from the DFG for the next four years. The CRC 1361 "Regulation of DNA Repair and Genome Stability" is receiving support for the second time. The funding to be provided totals some EUR 33 million.
myscience.org
Researchers analyze hair to study war trauma among Syrian refugee children
There’s more to a strand of hair than meets the eye. This human tissue is a chronological record-keeper of the adversities endured by the human body and mind. A new study co-authored by researchers at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry’s Drug Safety Lab analyzes the relationship between war exposure, current living conditions, hair cortisol concentrations (HCC) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. The study was based on a large cohort of Syrian refugee children, adolescents and their caregivers living in refugee settlements in Lebanon and found adolescents, and especially girls, who experience war are at much greater risk of PTSD than those who do not.
myscience.org
Two Cambridge researchers awarded Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies
Professor Rachel Oliver and Professor Silvia Vignolini from the University of Cambridge have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies. Each award is worth £2.5 million over ten years to develop emerging technologies with high potential to deliver economic and social benefits to the UK.
myscience.org
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
myscience.org
Large language models help decipher clinical notes
Researchers used a powerful deep-learning model to extract important data from electronic health records that could assist with personalized medicine. Electronic health records (EHRs) need a new public relations manager. Ten years ago, the U.S. government passed a law that required hospitals to digitize their health records with the intent of improving and streamlining care. The enormous amount of information in these now-digital records could be used to answer very specific questions beyond the scope of clinical trials: What’s the right dose of this medication for patients with this height and weight? What about patients with a specific genomic profile?
myscience.org
Solving problems leads to widespread impact
Primary care physicians are sending referrals with a keyhole view of the network of specialists available - at great cost to patients - and RelayMD founders Dhvani Patel and Dr. Ali Qamar are pioneering a way to improve the process. RelayMD was one of four finalists to receive $5,000 at...
myscience.org
Eco-Challenge: helping sustainable ideas come to life
For the second year, the Student Union and Green Hub Twente challenge students to come up with creative ideas to make their living spaces and student associations more sustainable. The best ideas are awarded up to 1500 euros to help the winners make them a reality. ’We want to help students to make sustainable choices, offer a platform for great ideas and help them grow’.
myscience.org
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
myscience.org
Droplets in cells determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in our cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on 2 December.
myscience.org
VUB acts on energy crisis, accelerating sustainability and energy efficiency of its operations and infrastructure
The Vrije Universiteit Brussel, like other universities, is being hit hard by the energy crisis. It is estimated that VUB’s total energy cost in 2023 will be up to four times higher than it was in 2021. A bold approach to energy consumption is necessary for the university to control its costs and safeguard its core operations.
myscience.org
Researchers explore strategies to ’bury’ CO2 in concrete buildings
One of the most powerful tools for mitigating the impact of climate change could be a material that is so common we tend not to think about it very much - concrete. The world’s most widely used building material, concrete has an impact on carbon emissions - both as a burden and a benefit. The production of cement - one of the key components of concrete - produces relatively large amounts of carbon emissions, so mitigating these could make a big difference. But over its lifetime, concrete also has the ability to uptake carbon from the air.
myscience.org
Confederation sets targets for the use of data science
The federal government wishes to use data science in a more targeted way in the future to support the government and the administration in their work. On 2 December 2022, the Federal Council adopted the federal data science strategy and issued various mandates. Numerous offices within the federal administration apply...
myscience.org
Soils bring life to settlements
Healthy soils are essential for quality of life: they are the basis for agriculture, for trees, gardens and parks. During heavy rainfall, they soak up rainwater, and on hot days they cool the air. Soils need to be treated with care if they are to perform their many functions. To mark International Soil Day on December 5, 2022, public authorities, agricultural representatives, nature conservation organizations, and experts from science and spatial planning are committed to preserving soils in urban areas.
myscience.org
A sustainable path for energy-demanding photochemistry
Researchers in Mainz and Kyushu established a novel strategy for the generation of highly energetic UV light. Many photochemical processes rely on UV light from inefficient or toxic light sources that the LED technology cannot replace for technical reasons. An international team of scientists led by Professor Christoph Kerzig of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in Germany and Professor Nobuhiro Yanai of Kyushu University in Japan has now developed the first molecular system for the conversion of blue light into high-energy UV photons with wavelengths below 315 nanometers. These photons in the so-called UVB range are essential for numerous photochemical processes in the context of light-to-energy conversion, disinfection, or even wastewater treatment applications. However, sunlight cannot provide UVB photons, and their artificial generation typically relies on mercury lamps or other highly inefficient alternatives. The new findings show that a metal-free photon upconversion (UC) system can transform readily available visible light into UVB photons. Hence, this breakthrough can be regarded as a more environmentally friendly approach. Initial mercury-free applications have already been demonstrated in the lab.
myscience.org
From Qubits to Potential Cancer Treatments: Laser Upgrade Opens New Research Possibilities
Things are looking brighter than ever at the Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center run by the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. A recently completed upgrade will expand the center’s capabilities into new areas, including studies of particle acceleration, extremely hot plasmas, cancer treatment techniques, and materials for quantum science.
myscience.org
Female university students present less public stigma associated with mental disorders than their male fellow students
A study by the University of Valencia (UV), the INCLIVA Health Research Institute and the Mental Health Network Biomedical Research Centre (CIBERSAM) on the public stigma associated with mental disorders in university students points out the importance of universities being involved in interventions to reduce attitudes, stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination towards this group of people. In an article published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, one of the main results is that university women present fewer stigmatising attitudes than university men, although stereotypes and prejudices are similar.
Comments / 0