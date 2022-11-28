Read full article on original website
birdsandblooms.com
Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?
“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.
Buck Has Possible Seizure On-camera, Deer Biologist Weighs in
Earlier in November, the world was shocked after a viral clip showed what appeared to be a buck having a seizure. In the clip, posted to Instagram by Growing Deer TV, viewers see trail camera footage showing the deer working a scrape. In the video, you can see the animal...
msn.com
Solar storm could launch 1.8 million mph solar winds at Earth TOMORROW
A 'canyon-like' cavity in the sun's atmosphere known as a coronal hole will launch a solar storm towards our planet tomorrow. According to experts, solar wind – a continual stream of charged particles – could be emitted from the hole and head towards Earth at staggering speeds of up to 1.8 million miles per hour.
iheart.com
Florida is Home To The World's 'Most Dangerous' Tree
If there's one tree you want to completely avoid, it's this one!. You could be left completely blind. According to the Guinness World Records, this tree, found in Florida, is the world's most dangerous tree. The manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella) can be found in the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean...
A Supermassive Black Hole Shot a Jet at the Speed of Light Towards Earth
Somewhere right now in the infinite span of our universe, a star is approaching the gaping maw of a black hole. Once it gets close enough, it’ll start to get pulled apart, in a process delightfully dubbed “spaghettification”—resulting in a massive jet of energy that can potentially be detected from Earth.This phenomenon is known as a tidal disruption event (TDE). It’s rare. But if astronomers spot one, it gives them the chance to observe a black hole eating celestial objects in action.That’s exactly what happened when an international team of astronomers witnessed the most distant TDE in recorded history. In...
Watch an egg fall from near space — and survive (video)
A former NASA engineer and now-YouTuber has created a viral sensation with a video documenting efforts to send an egg to near space to test if it cracks up on landing.
Someone Stumbled Upon a Tree Growing in a Peculiar Circle in Florida’s Skunk Ape Territory
Bigfoot art or fairy trap?
myscience.org
Seeing the world through baby eyes
New study shows how babies order visual perceptual impressions. While adults sort visual impressions at lightning speed, babies have to learn this first. This ability is important for finding their way in everyday life. Until now, it was unclear whether visual perception in the brains of babies is fundamentally different from that of adults before language acquisition. Researchers at FU Berlin and developmental psychologist Stefanie Höhl from the University of Vienna have compared the brain activities of babies and adults when looking at pictures to find out how babies perceive the world. The study is currently published in the scientific journal "Current Biology".
myscience.org
Soils bring life to settlements
Healthy soils are essential for quality of life: they are the basis for agriculture, for trees, gardens and parks. During heavy rainfall, they soak up rainwater, and on hot days they cool the air. Soils need to be treated with care if they are to perform their many functions. To mark International Soil Day on December 5, 2022, public authorities, agricultural representatives, nature conservation organizations, and experts from science and spatial planning are committed to preserving soils in urban areas.
myscience.org
What causes some icicles to form with ripples
Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
myscience.org
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
myscience.org
Droplets in cells determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in our cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on 2 December.
myscience.org
Putting pieces of a puzzle together
Researchers in engineering, health search for new ways to detect bone fragility, prevent fractures. Engineering and health experts at the University of Waterloo are collaborating on research that may lead to breakthroughs in preventing a serious, all-too-common injury - broken bones. Their findings could prove especially important to elderly people...
petpress.net
Top 10 Interesting Coyote Facts That You Probably Didn’t Know
Coyotes are fascinating animals found throughout North America and parts of Asia. These wild canids are known for their intelligence, adaptability, strength, and agility. They play an important role in the ecosystems where they live, preying on smaller animals and helping to control populations of rodents and other pests. If...
myscience.org
Researchers explore strategies to ’bury’ CO2 in concrete buildings
One of the most powerful tools for mitigating the impact of climate change could be a material that is so common we tend not to think about it very much - concrete. The world’s most widely used building material, concrete has an impact on carbon emissions - both as a burden and a benefit. The production of cement - one of the key components of concrete - produces relatively large amounts of carbon emissions, so mitigating these could make a big difference. But over its lifetime, concrete also has the ability to uptake carbon from the air.
Phys.org
Cocaine synthesized in a tobacco plant
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with a colleague from Syngenta Jealott's Hill International Research Centre in the U.K., has developed a way to synthesize cocaine using a tobacco plant. The group describes how they synthesized the notorious drug and possible uses for their process in their paper published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
