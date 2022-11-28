Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Paderborn University leads EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. It has given rise to smart assistants that take on tasks that would otherwise take humans a great deal of time and effort - in medicine, business and industry, for example. To do this, smart assistants require vast amounts of data. ’Knowledge graphs’ are one of the preferred mechanisms for representing data here, because they can be understood by both humans and machines and ensure that information is processed logically. They are considered key for a number of popular technologies such as Internet search engines and personal digital assistants. However, existing machine learning approaches for knowledge graphs still have some shortcomings, in particular with respect to scalability, consistency and completeness. A further problem is that they do not meet the human need for comprehensibility. Researchers at Paderborn University are now working on a large-scale research project to develop explainable machine learning for large-scale knowledge graphs. The National Center for Scientific Research ’Demokritos’ in Greece, the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) in Spain, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands as well as the companies DATEV and webLyzard technology are also involved in the ENEXA* project.
myscience.org
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
myscience.org
Confederation sets targets for the use of data science
The federal government wishes to use data science in a more targeted way in the future to support the government and the administration in their work. On 2 December 2022, the Federal Council adopted the federal data science strategy and issued various mandates. Numerous offices within the federal administration apply...
myscience.org
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event
The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
myscience.org
Two Cambridge researchers awarded Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies
Professor Rachel Oliver and Professor Silvia Vignolini from the University of Cambridge have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies. Each award is worth £2.5 million over ten years to develop emerging technologies with high potential to deliver economic and social benefits to the UK.
myscience.org
Large language models help decipher clinical notes
Researchers used a powerful deep-learning model to extract important data from electronic health records that could assist with personalized medicine. Electronic health records (EHRs) need a new public relations manager. Ten years ago, the U.S. government passed a law that required hospitals to digitize their health records with the intent of improving and streamlining care. The enormous amount of information in these now-digital records could be used to answer very specific questions beyond the scope of clinical trials: What’s the right dose of this medication for patients with this height and weight? What about patients with a specific genomic profile?
myscience.org
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher
- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
myscience.org
A sustainable path for energy-demanding photochemistry
Researchers in Mainz and Kyushu established a novel strategy for the generation of highly energetic UV light. Many photochemical processes rely on UV light from inefficient or toxic light sources that the LED technology cannot replace for technical reasons. An international team of scientists led by Professor Christoph Kerzig of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in Germany and Professor Nobuhiro Yanai of Kyushu University in Japan has now developed the first molecular system for the conversion of blue light into high-energy UV photons with wavelengths below 315 nanometers. These photons in the so-called UVB range are essential for numerous photochemical processes in the context of light-to-energy conversion, disinfection, or even wastewater treatment applications. However, sunlight cannot provide UVB photons, and their artificial generation typically relies on mercury lamps or other highly inefficient alternatives. The new findings show that a metal-free photon upconversion (UC) system can transform readily available visible light into UVB photons. Hence, this breakthrough can be regarded as a more environmentally friendly approach. Initial mercury-free applications have already been demonstrated in the lab.
myscience.org
What are the UB students like?
The results of the survey "The students’ living and study conditions" have been published. A minority of students of the University of Barcelona (14.5%) have family members with a low level of employment, a figure that illustrates that equity in higher education is a challenge that has yet to be met. This is one of the conclusions of the first edition of the survey "The students’ living and study conditions", carried out by the Student Observatory of the UB’s Vice-Rector’s Office for Students and Participation.
myscience.org
Adolescent wellbeing improved by online contact with close friends
Frequent online communication with best friends and existing friendship groups is associated with better wellbeing in young people, new research by Cardiff University has found. Led by the Centre for the Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer), the study found that boys and girls communicating with...
myscience.org
The UB and Cornellà create a Chair to promote the study of the gender perspective and feminisms in the field of science
The University of Barcelona and the City Council of Cornellà de Llobregat have created the UB Chair of Gender Perspective and Feminisms Ciutat de Cornellà. Among the objectives of this chair are, for example, to give support and visibility to research with a gender and feminist perspective, to promote feminist and critical scientific knowledge —especially in the most masculinised areas of knowledge such as science— and, in general, to bring this research closer to the public.
myscience.org
Soils bring life to settlements
Healthy soils are essential for quality of life: they are the basis for agriculture, for trees, gardens and parks. During heavy rainfall, they soak up rainwater, and on hot days they cool the air. Soils need to be treated with care if they are to perform their many functions. To mark International Soil Day on December 5, 2022, public authorities, agricultural representatives, nature conservation organizations, and experts from science and spatial planning are committed to preserving soils in urban areas.
myscience.org
Research from TU Delft in the Rijksmuseum
A smart alternative to the traditional sandbag and an experiment with clay to learn more about strengthening dikes. These are two examples of TU Delft research that is currently being exhibited as art at the Rijksmuseum. The photos are part of the exhibition called DUURZAAM / SUSTAIN / TENE by the artist Sharelly Emanuelson, and follow from visits to TU Delft in which she sought answers to the question: How are people involved in sustainability in their daily lives?
myscience.org
Compare yourself to your past self
Comparing ourselves favorably to others is something we all do. And we also stimulate it in our children; for example, as we praise them when they outperform others. But social comparisons can lead to a constant desire for superiority over others and that underlies narcissism. Çisem Gürel, PhD researcher in Child Development and Education, studied the potential of an alternative: comparing one’s present self to one’s past self.
myscience.org
New co-chairs Amsterdam Young Academy
Romy van der Lee (VU Amsterdam) and Bert Bakker (UvA) have been appointed as co-chairs of the board of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA). With the chair being fulfilled by two board members, the VU and the UvA will be better represented and links between the universities will be strengthened.
myscience.org
Thousandth entry in the Musicals Encyclopedia at the University of Freiburg
Online project aims to document all original performances and premieres of musicals in the German-speaking world since 1945. After three years, the thousandth entry has already been made: The online musical lexicon gathers information on all premieres and first performances of popular musical theatre in the German-speaking world since 1945. On 30 November 2022, the thousandth entry was made with a text on the musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" in a current production of the Ronacher Theatre in Vienna. It is edited by Berlin theater scholar Dr. Wolfgang Jansen and Klaus Baberg , Board member of the Friends and Patrons of the German Musical Archive, in conjunction with the Center for Popular Culture and Music (ZPKM) at the University of Freiburg. "It is wonderful that the encyclopedia is growing so dynamically. The enormous diversity of works in popular music theater is becoming increasingly apparent," says Dr. Michael Fischer , Executive Director of the ZPKM.
myscience.org
Design in the DDR - A project of the German Research Foundation at the TU Ilmenau
Topic: Design in the GDR - A project of the German Research Foundation (DFG) Speaker: Dr. Christoph Hoock, TU Ilmenau, Head of the State Patent Center Thuringia (PATON) Time: Friday, 09.12.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5 Euro. At the TU Ilmenau, a research...
myscience.org
Naomi Oosterman publishes groundbreaking research in ’Art Crime in Context’
Dr. Naomi Oosterman (Arts & Culture Studies) and Dr. Donna Yates (Maastricht University) published a new edited volume titled "Art Crime in Context". The volume brings together empirical and theoretical case-study research on art and heritage crime. Drawing from a diverse group of both researchers and professionals, the book explores...
myscience.org
Another impressive financial year for Manchester-born spinouts
Ten brand new Manchester-based biomedical, science and engineering companies have been created over the past year by The University of Manchester Innovation Factory, producing cutting-edge technology and services which will benefit societies around the world. In addition to forming these new IP-rich businesses, the Innovation Factory, which is dedicated to...
myscience.org
ERC Advanced Grant for Chiara Bisagni
The European Research Council has awarded an ERC Advanced Grant to Chiara Bisagni, Full Professor of Aerospace Structures and Computational Mechanics at the faculty of Aerospace Engineering TU Delft. The European grant enables internationally established research leaders to conduct a five-year research project. In her research proposal called NABUCCO Prof. Bisagni will embrace the effect of buckling - generally avoided in aerospace engineering as it can cause damage to materials and structures - as a design opportunity to develop composite structures that can adapt their shape to flight conditions. These adaptive concepts can significantly reduce the structural weight of aircraft, implementing wing morphing capabilities, and increase their efficiency, contributing to sustainable aviation.
Comments / 0