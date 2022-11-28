Read full article on original website
Adolescent wellbeing improved by online contact with close friends
Frequent online communication with best friends and existing friendship groups is associated with better wellbeing in young people, new research by Cardiff University has found. Led by the Centre for the Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer), the study found that boys and girls communicating with...
New AI method for public health analysis shows trends in substance use among high schoolers
University of Waterloo researchers take a novel approach to public health analysis. High school students who have a large weekly allowance, friends who smoke and low levels of physical activity are more likely to use multiple substances over time. Conversely, being older, being Black and eating breakfast daily were factors associated with a smaller chance of transitioning to multiple use.
Organic cation transporters: study provides insights for the first time
Monoamines are neurotransmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems and they also transmit signals between cells and the brain. This transmission is followed by their reuptake into the cells by means of transporters. While the specific monoamine transporters have already been well studied, not enough is known about the organic cation transporters, which are high-capacity monoamine transporters. A research team led by Julian Maier and supervised by Harald Sitte from MedUni Vienna’s Center for Physiology and Pharmacology has now succeeded in mapping the structure of a hitherto little-studied cation transporter and has also investigated mutations found in neuropsychiatric patients. The study was published in the prestigious journal "Nature Communications".
Incurable neurodegenerative myelin diseases: a hopeful advance
- A study shows that Riluzole could be effective in the treatment of certain leukodystrophies, neurodegenerative diseases that attack the myelin in the brain of young children. There’s new hope for the future treatment of some leukodystrophies, neurodegenerative diseases in young children that progressively affect their quality of life, often...
Lawmakers work to give students more access to mental health resources
Wednesday, lawmakers heard directly from students who say the problem is only going to get worse unless Congress steps in to provide students with the support they need.
Early life experiences can have long-lasting impact on genes
Early life experiences can impact the activity of our genes much later on and even affect longevity, finds a new study in fruit flies led by UCL researchers. In the study published in Nature Aging, the scientists report that gene expression ’memory’ can persist across the lifespan, and may present a novel target for improving late-life health.
Debunking autism myths rewarded with national prize
A University of Queensland PhD candidate has been awarded a national prize for debunking a common myth about children with autism. Chloe Yap , from UQ’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience and Mater Research , won the 2022 CSL Florey Next Generation Award for busting the myth that the gut microbiome causes autism.
