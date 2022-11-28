Read full article on original website
DEI4EAI wins Diversity Initiative Award at NWO Science Awards 2022
A team of researchers and students from University of Twente, Delft University of Technology, Eindhoven University and the University of Leiden have won the Diversity Initiative Award from NWO for the project DEI4EAI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Embodied AI). The award was presented at the NWO Science Awards, that was held for the third time. The Diversity Initiative Award is meant for initiatives that enhance diversity in the field. The initiators receive €50,000 to spend on the project.
Cell division and quantum leadership: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into the factors that affect how long it takes cells to divide, to a prestigious award for one of Imperial’s physicists, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Cell division. What controls how...
Mainz University succeeds with three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers in the life sciences
Approval by the German Research Foundation confirms strong research in the life sciences at JGU. Three funding applications for Collaborative Research Centers (CRCs) submitted by Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) in the current funding round of the German Research Foundation (DFG) have been successful. The new CRC 1551 "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" and CRC/Transregio 355 "Heterogeneity and functional specialization of regulatory T cells in distinct microenvironments" will be initially receiving financing from the DFG for the next four years. The CRC 1361 "Regulation of DNA Repair and Genome Stability" is receiving support for the second time. The funding to be provided totals some EUR 33 million.
Statement Executive Board
The entire EUR community has been shaken by the consequences of the termination of OccupyEUR’s occupation last Monday. We see and understand that, and it made a big impression on ourselves too. We are sorry that it turned out this way. We acted in consultation with the police because...
Supporting students on Giving Tuesday
Donors and champions help Waterloo Engineering students prepare for a complex world. The community at Waterloo Engineering came together for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 to generously support two funds that provide our students with a dynamic and diverse learning environment that prepares them for successful careers in a complex world.
Silogespräche ’Projects and Processes’: Asad Raza as guest on the topic of ’Metabolisms’
On Tuesday, December 6, the New York artist Asad Raza will be a guest at the Silogespräche of the art department of the Paderborn university from 6 to 8 pm. With the topic "Metabolisms" the subject continues the series "Projects and Processes" in the winter semester 2022/23. The art:...
Junior Studies Genetics and Sleep In Dream Research Project
Ruby Redlich’s interest in genetics and sleeping patterns first awakened when she took an introductory computational biology class with Andreas Pfenning , assistant professor of computational biology. "He had talked about some projects his lab was working on, and it seemed really interesting," said Redlich, a rising junior in...
Researchers explore strategies to ’bury’ CO2 in concrete buildings
One of the most powerful tools for mitigating the impact of climate change could be a material that is so common we tend not to think about it very much - concrete. The world’s most widely used building material, concrete has an impact on carbon emissions - both as a burden and a benefit. The production of cement - one of the key components of concrete - produces relatively large amounts of carbon emissions, so mitigating these could make a big difference. But over its lifetime, concrete also has the ability to uptake carbon from the air.
Large language models help decipher clinical notes
Researchers used a powerful deep-learning model to extract important data from electronic health records that could assist with personalized medicine. Electronic health records (EHRs) need a new public relations manager. Ten years ago, the U.S. government passed a law that required hospitals to digitize their health records with the intent of improving and streamlining care. The enormous amount of information in these now-digital records could be used to answer very specific questions beyond the scope of clinical trials: What’s the right dose of this medication for patients with this height and weight? What about patients with a specific genomic profile?
Thousandth entry in the Musicals Encyclopedia at the University of Freiburg
Online project aims to document all original performances and premieres of musicals in the German-speaking world since 1945. After three years, the thousandth entry has already been made: The online musical lexicon gathers information on all premieres and first performances of popular musical theatre in the German-speaking world since 1945. On 30 November 2022, the thousandth entry was made with a text on the musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" in a current production of the Ronacher Theatre in Vienna. It is edited by Berlin theater scholar Dr. Wolfgang Jansen and Klaus Baberg , Board member of the Friends and Patrons of the German Musical Archive, in conjunction with the Center for Popular Culture and Music (ZPKM) at the University of Freiburg. "It is wonderful that the encyclopedia is growing so dynamically. The enormous diversity of works in popular music theater is becoming increasingly apparent," says Dr. Michael Fischer , Executive Director of the ZPKM.
Edward Nieuwenhuis new Dean of University College Roosevelt
Edward Nieuwenhuis will be the new Dean and Chair of the Executive Board of University College Roosevelt. He will be appointed per January 1, 2023, for a period of four years. UCR Board of Trustees and the Executive Board of Utrecht University are proud to announce that as of January 1, 2023, Edward Nieuwenhuis will be appointed as Dean of UCR. Edward joined UCR in May 2020 as full professor in Biomedical and Life Sciences, with special attention to Pre-med in the Liberal Arts and Sciences. In just under three years, he has contributed immensely to Pre-Med and developed it further as an important field at UCR, much beloved by a considerable group of ambitious students. Edward also embedded himself in many aspects of the college, where his leadership, enthusiasm, and network made him stand out among the candidates for the position.
Adolescent wellbeing improved by online contact with close friends
Frequent online communication with best friends and existing friendship groups is associated with better wellbeing in young people, new research by Cardiff University has found. Led by the Centre for the Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer), the study found that boys and girls communicating with...
Eco-Challenge: helping sustainable ideas come to life
For the second year, the Student Union and Green Hub Twente challenge students to come up with creative ideas to make their living spaces and student associations more sustainable. The best ideas are awarded up to 1500 euros to help the winners make them a reality. ’We want to help students to make sustainable choices, offer a platform for great ideas and help them grow’.
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
Paderborn University leads EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. It has given rise to smart assistants that take on tasks that would otherwise take humans a great deal of time and effort - in medicine, business and industry, for example. To do this, smart assistants require vast amounts of data. ’Knowledge graphs’ are one of the preferred mechanisms for representing data here, because they can be understood by both humans and machines and ensure that information is processed logically. They are considered key for a number of popular technologies such as Internet search engines and personal digital assistants. However, existing machine learning approaches for knowledge graphs still have some shortcomings, in particular with respect to scalability, consistency and completeness. A further problem is that they do not meet the human need for comprehensibility. Researchers at Paderborn University are now working on a large-scale research project to develop explainable machine learning for large-scale knowledge graphs. The National Center for Scientific Research ’Demokritos’ in Greece, the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) in Spain, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands as well as the companies DATEV and webLyzard technology are also involved in the ENEXA* project.
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
Wanted: confidential advisors
Are you keen to contribute to a socially safe and pleasant working environment within RSM? And are you open to learning new skills?. Are you keen to contribute to a socially safe and pleasant working environment within RSM? And are you open to learning new skills? Then please consider becoming one of two new RSM confidential advisors (previously called ’confidential counsellors’) for your colleagues at RSM.
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages
ECONtribute study examines what is important to graduates when starting a career. Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered.
New VUB podcast series: what solutions do young people see for tomorrow’s societal challenges?
From mental wellbeing to poverty: 8 episodes on the UN-s Sustainable Development Goals. How do young people view social issues such as mental wellbeing, poverty and sustainability? And what steps are they taking in their daily lives to make the world a better place? In Rebels With a Cause, the new eight-part podcast series from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), the urban engaged university is giving the leaders of tomorrow a platform to talk about the changes they believe are needed to build a sustainable future for the next generations. They are helped by VUB scientists who share their academic knowledge and provide possible solutions. The initiative is part of the VUB project The World Needs You.
Cindy Blackstock Awarded SSHRC’s highest honour
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the five winners of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council’s (SSHRC) 2022 Impact Awards. McGill’s Cindy Blackstock, one of Canada’s most important social work scholars and an indefatigable advocate for Indigenous children’s rights and welfare,...
