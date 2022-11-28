Read full article on original website
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
Mississippi lawmakers hold Medicaid expansion hearing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Senate held their second hearing on Medicaid expansion to include postpartum care. On Thursday, state lawmakers heard from doctors and healthcare experts on how much Medicaid expansion would cost and what services it would include. According to officials with the Hattiesburg Clinic, Mississippi and Wyoming are the only […]
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
WLOX
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit together for the medical marijuana industry to be fully up and running and most of those are now in place. WLBT is told 900 Mississippians have already applied and been certified for their medical marijuana...
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Daily Mississippian
Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales
In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
WLOX
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the board is looking more closely at the inmates’ records. Jeffrey Belk spoke to a legislative committee Tuesday. He says board members pay attention to how many inmates receive parole, but...
WLOX
Governor pleased mayor will no longer have control over Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will take control of the city’s beleaguered water system out of the hands of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the mayor will...
WLOX
Mississippi’s newly named state superintendent of education discusses his plans
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a return home for Mississippi’s next state superintendent. We’re learning more about what his plans are for the post. Dr. Robert Taylor is a Laurel native, but he’s spent the last 30 years working in education in North Carolina. “Anyone who...
WLOX
Mississippi Power sends crews to Alabama to help with storm aftermath
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While South Mississippi might have made it out of Tuesday’s severe weather relatively unscathed, our neighbors to the east had a different experience. However, Mississippi Power is stepping in to help. A Mississippi Power storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel left for...
Hours extended for Mississippi driver service bureaus during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) will expand hours of operations at driver service bureaus during the holiday season. The extended hours will include December 3, 10 and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following offices: Pearl – 3851 Hwy 468 Meridian – 910 Hwy. 11 Greenwood […]
Daylight reveals devastation in Mississippi communities hit hard by tornado outbreak
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
wtva.com
Mississippi receiving grant money to help with prescribed burns
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has received grant money to help support controlled-burn projects across the state. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded Mississippi $4.3 million as part of the new America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will be used for improving...
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
WLOX
WATCH: Making ornaments with the first lady of Mississippi and her daughter
What a beautiful day so far. We do expect some increasing humidity which will lead to warmer ad more muggy conditions. Today’s high temperatures will climb to the low 70s. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s.
southernthing.com
5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas
This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
WLOX
Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
