What a beautiful day so far. We do expect some increasing humidity which will lead to warmer ad more muggy conditions. Today’s high temperatures will climb to the low 70s. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO