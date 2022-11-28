ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers hold Medicaid expansion hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Senate held their second hearing on Medicaid expansion to include postpartum care. On Thursday, state lawmakers heard from doctors and healthcare experts on how much Medicaid expansion would cost and what services it would include. According to officials with the Hattiesburg Clinic, Mississippi and Wyoming are the only […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mississippian

Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales

In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the board is looking more closely at the inmates’ records. Jeffrey Belk spoke to a legislative committee Tuesday. He says board members pay attention to how many inmates receive parole, but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi Power sends crews to Alabama to help with storm aftermath

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While South Mississippi might have made it out of Tuesday’s severe weather relatively unscathed, our neighbors to the east had a different experience. However, Mississippi Power is stepping in to help. A Mississippi Power storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel left for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi receiving grant money to help with prescribed burns

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has received grant money to help support controlled-burn projects across the state. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded Mississippi $4.3 million as part of the new America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will be used for improving...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Link

Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary

Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
CLINTON, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Making ornaments with the first lady of Mississippi and her daughter

What a beautiful day so far. We do expect some increasing humidity which will lead to warmer ad more muggy conditions. Today’s high temperatures will climb to the low 70s. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas

This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

