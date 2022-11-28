ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1. According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Swatting hoax targets another school in the Cape Fear

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A high school in Bladen County is the latest victim of a swatting hoax. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call there was an active shooter at East Bladen High School on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived within minutes.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Portion of Fremont St. in Burgaw to close for installation work

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed on Nov. 29. Per the announcement, the installation of new water and sewer services has necessitated the closure. Authorities ask drivers to find an alternative route while the section of road is closed.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam. According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area. WPD asks anyone who sees her to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for 16-year-old Brianna Renne Hayes on Nov. 29. Hayes is 16 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a tattoo of a heart on her wrist. She went missing on Nov. 28 and was last seen in a white sweatsuit at 914 Sheffield Ct.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WILMINGTON, NC

