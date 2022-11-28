Read full article on original website
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
whqr.org
Still dealing with last year's shooting, parents respond to 'swatting call' at New Hanover High School
Alli Dawson is the mother of a senior at New Hanover High School. “I was getting gas on my way to work, and a woman asked me if there was an active shooter at New Hanover High School, so I just came straight here,” Dawson said. Concerns about an...
WECT
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
WECT
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations. Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5. Wilmington Police Mounted Unit training new horse, still asking for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
foxwilmington.com
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1. According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Swatting’ prank call leads to large law enforcement presence near New Hanover High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Despite a large presence of emergency vehicles near New Hanover High School Thursday morning, there is no threat to students or the public, according to law enforcement. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a “false alarm” call just before 9:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro. “On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Swatting hoax targets another school in the Cape Fear
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A high school in Bladen County is the latest victim of a swatting hoax. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call there was an active shooter at East Bladen High School on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived within minutes.
WECT
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, Sunwing Flight 410 landed at Wilmington International Airport following a security issue. According to a statement from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Boeing 737 was parked in front of the US Customs building. Deputies boarded the plane and evacuated the passengers and crew.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County. A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released...
foxwilmington.com
Portion of Fremont St. in Burgaw to close for installation work
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed on Nov. 29. Per the announcement, the installation of new water and sewer services has necessitated the closure. Authorities ask drivers to find an alternative route while the section of road is closed.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam. According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area. WPD asks anyone who sees her to...
WECT
Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for 16-year-old Brianna Renne Hayes on Nov. 29. Hayes is 16 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a tattoo of a heart on her wrist. She went missing on Nov. 28 and was last seen in a white sweatsuit at 914 Sheffield Ct.
WECT
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
