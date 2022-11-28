ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Torquay United: 'More confidence' around squad says manager Gary Johnson

Torquay boss Gary Johnson says his side are showing signs they can turn around their disappointing results. The Gulls have failed to win any of their last six games following a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town a month ago. Johnson's side have lost 1-0 at Barnet and drawn 1-1 at...
BBC

Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue

Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
SB Nation

Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?

There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
SB Nation

Matt Beard: “It Has Been a Good Week For Us”

Liverpool FC Women beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Continental League Cup on November 27th, and are gearing up to face West Ham in the WSL this weekend. Coach Matt Beard is positive about the coming games, detailing his views in a presser. “It has been a good week for...
The Guardian

Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan

Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.

