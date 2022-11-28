Read full article on original website
Related
Senegal scouting report before their World Cup last-16 game with England
We look at the strengths, weaknesses, danger men and tactics of England’s next opponents in Qatar
BBC
Torquay United: 'More confidence' around squad says manager Gary Johnson
Torquay boss Gary Johnson says his side are showing signs they can turn around their disappointing results. The Gulls have failed to win any of their last six games following a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town a month ago. Johnson's side have lost 1-0 at Barnet and drawn 1-1 at...
BBC
Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue
Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
Sunderland appeal underlined with Black Cats to become most-televised Championship team
How many times have Sunderland been live on TV this season?
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “It Has Been a Good Week For Us”
Liverpool FC Women beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Continental League Cup on November 27th, and are gearing up to face West Ham in the WSL this weekend. Coach Matt Beard is positive about the coming games, detailing his views in a presser. “It has been a good week for...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Graham Arnold urges Premier League move for Harry Souttar
Graham Arnold urged Premier League clubs to sign Harry Souttar after the Aberdeen-born centre-half inspired his Australia side into the World Cup last 16. But that was not the only Scottish connection as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify behind France from Group D. Three current and four former...
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For 90 minutes, the hulking, masked mass that is Joško Gvardiol kept Belgium’s big-name strikers at bay with timely tackles — none bigger than his stop on Romelu Lukaku two minutes into stoppage time. Then the 20-year-old Croat who is fast becoming...
CF Montreal sign homegrown M Nathan Saliba to 2-year deal
CF Montreal re-signed homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba to a two-year contract through 2024 on Friday with club options in both
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
Socceroos play waiting game on Ajdin Hrustic ahead of crucial Denmark clash
Graham Arnold has delayed naming his starting XI for the final Group D match to see how his players pull up after a physical encounter with Tunisia
Comments / 0