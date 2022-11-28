Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
Nebraska goes on second-half tear as Huskers drill Boston College
Leave the hand up there in the sky after that nylon splash. It's better for effect. It's better for the picture. And man-oh-man was it a pretty picture whenever Keisei Tominaga shot the basketball on Wednesday night. Whenever he shot it, you expected it to go in. He didn't miss a shot in the first half – not one of the five he took from the field, not one of the five he shot from the free-throw line.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Nebraska 88 Boston College 67 (FINAL): Live Updates
Stay tuned game is about to start between the Eagles and Cornhuskers in BC's final game in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.... Announcers are saying they don't expect Prince Aligbe to play tonight, was a full participant at shoot around. U2: This one is over. Defense isn't showing up, as Nebraska...
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
