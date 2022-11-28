Read full article on original website
4 Charlotte area schools targeted by ‘hoax calls’, officials say
A number of Charlotte-area schools and schools across NC received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations on Thursday.
Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted
An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday. According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls. Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the...
‘Violence is never the answer:’ City of Charlotte reaches over 100 homicides in 2022, including 4 in past 5 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a string of four homicides in five days, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Co. area has now surpassed its 2021 homicide mark. A spokesperson for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported to WBTV that there were 87 homicide victims at this point in 2021. So far in...
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk Hardware employee
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee. QCNEWS.COM. Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk …. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee....
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
WBTV family reflects on the impact of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. The WBTV family of staff members...
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. The teen is currently in stable condition. This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to...
Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye to a very special coworker. A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for our good friend and WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero as his last act was saving...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with security guard shot by co-worker
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop
A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom Drive government center
A security guard shot another guard overnight at the Mecklenburg County government center on Freedom Drive, officials with Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Wednesday.
