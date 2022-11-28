ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted

An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday. According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls. Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk Hardware employee

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee. QCNEWS.COM. Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk …. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV family reflects on the impact of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. The WBTV family of staff members...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. The teen is currently in stable condition. This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye to a very special coworker. A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for our good friend and WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero as his last act was saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC

