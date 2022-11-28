Read full article on original website
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Fans cheer on U.S. victory in World Cup from ArtsQuest’s Soccerfest (PHOTOS)
Lehigh Valley soccer fans let out a mixture of cheers and sighs of relief as the referee, nearly 7,000 miles away in Qatar, blew his whistle in the 100th minute, and the United States’ men’s soccer team reached the knockout stage of the World Cup. Many of them...
Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 in final group game at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar was then sent off...
Eagles Hall of Famer Terrell Owens defends actions in fight with ‘aggressor’
Once again, Terrell Owens was the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time. On Saturday night, the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver found himself in a fight outside a CVS in Los Angeles, Calif. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens gave a statement to...
CF Montreal sign homegrown M Nathan Saliba to 2-year deal
CF Montreal re-signed homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba to a two-year contract through 2024 on Friday with club options in both
Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report says. From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 490,000 square kilometers (190,000 square...
