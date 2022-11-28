Read full article on original website
Judy Murray latest to be accused of sportswashing with role in Diriyah Tennis Cup
Judy Murray is the latest person to be accused of sports washing as she elected to participate in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia. Murray opted to take part in the event as a coach in an effort to inspire more girls to take up the sport of tennis. She's been an outspoken advocate for more women in sports however many perceived her decision to participate in the event as hypocritical due to the country's poor human rights record, particularly towards women.
"We have really good girls from our country" - Taylor Fritz hopes to rely on Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys for success at upcoming United Cup
American tennis star Taylor Fritz is excited to be part of the star-studded Team USA line-up at the inaugural United Cup in January and hopes the abundantly-talented women on his team can get the wins and carry him along. Fritz praised the American talent on the women's circuit and is...
Mouratoglou’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown plans return in 2023
PARIS (AP) — A tennis league founded by coach Patrick Mouratoglou that played exhibition matches when the pro tours were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic plans to return in 2023 with four events. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown, or UTS, announced Thursday that it will hold matches in July,...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute
Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Adam Scott's phone went off at his Australian Open press conference and revealed a familiar ring tone
It’s safe to say Adam Scott hasn’t forgotten about his victory at the Masters in 2013. Look no further than when his phone went off during a pre-tournament press conference Wednesday morning in Australia. Scott was gathered with members of the media ahead of the 2022 ISPS Handa...
Nick Kyrgios to compete at 2023 Mallorca Championships, despite tense history with tournament director Toni Nadal
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will take his talents to the Mallorca Championships in 2023 despite a spotty history with the tournament’s director, Toni Nadal. Kyrgios was tipped to win the ATP Tour 250 event in 2022 before an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw ahead of his round-of-16 clash against Roberto Bautista Agut. It appeared to be the right choice given Kyrgios went on to make his major final debut at Wimbledon not long after, finishing second to Novak Djokovic.
Shriver ranks most memorable moments of 2022 including Federer and Serena Williams retirements
Pam Shriver took to social media to rank her most memorable moments of the 2022 season and she picked some retirements. The Tennis Podcast Twitter page asked fans about their most memorable moments from the 2022 season and Pam Shriver took part in it. Responding on Twitter as well, Shriver selected Williams and Federer retiring from tennis just weeks apart.
Troicki hopes for Djokovic Davis Cup return: “We are counting on Novak in Norway”
In order to qualify for the Davis Cup Group Stage will take on Norway with Team Captain Viktor Troicki hoping to have Djokovic. Djokovic was unable to help his country in the group stage this year which caused the nation to be eliminated from the competition as they still heavily rely on him. There are some solid players like Kecmanovic and Krajinovic, but they are very beatable without Djokovic.
Halep keeping optimism alive amid doping scandal with return to court: "Everywhere you go, take a smile with you"
Simona Halep is remaining upbeat and positive as she faces the tough challenge of proving her innocence to return to tennis. Halep is currently banned from tennis due to testing positive for a banned substance and she is preparing a defence to try and prove her innocence. While that tricky process unfolds, Halep is remaining positive and upbeat according to her social media activity.
"It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar": Nadal plays in Mexico for final time with announcement following South American Tour
Rafael Nadal took on Casper Ruud in Mexico City in a huge arena as the Spaniard made an announcement regarding Mexico. Nadal played many times over the years in Mexico but he announced that this match in Mexico City was probably his last one in the country. He was in Acapulco last year winning the event by beating Norrie 6-4 6-4 in the final but he won't be returning in 2023.
"This morning was an absolute mess" - Genie Bouchard details stressful day as she begins pre-season training
Just a day after commencing her pre-season training, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard experienced an eventful morning on Wednesday. The 28-year-old took to social media to describe her hilarious start to the day, stating that she accidentally locked herself out of her house. When she informed her coach Tim Blenkiron, who had a spare key to Bouchard's house, he came to her rescue, but with the wrong key. Thus, the tennis star had to take a cab to her Pilates session.
"Have a backup plan in case tennis doesn't work out" - Serena Williams speaks on advice given by father that guides her post-retirement life
WTA legend Serena Williams drew wisdom from the words of her father as she built her career: have a plan B in case tennis did not work out. While it may be difficult to believe given her stature in the sport, the 23-time Grand Slam champion did heed the advice of her dad Richard.
Tsitsipas shares admiration for prime Federer: “He was kind of unstoppable”
Stefanos Tsitsipas is a fan of Roger Federer and you know that by looking at how he plays tennis for only a few moments. There is much in his game that was taken from Federer with the one-handed backhand a prime example of it. In a talk with the Diriyah Tennis Cup page, Tsitsipas once again shared his admiration of Federer explaining how unstoppable he was:
Andy Murray - Piers Morgan saga continues as Messi misses penalty against Poland
Andy Murray and British presented Piers Morgan continued their banter on Twitter over Messi after he missed a penalty against Poland. Murray and Messi clashed over their football preferences with Morgan a keen fan of Ronaldo while Murray leaned more toward Messi. Round two followed last night after Messi player for Argentina missed a penalty against Poland in a 2-0 win for his country.
Bianca Andreescu enjoys off-season in Jamaica, spends time reading her new children's book with kids
Former World No.4 Bianca Andreescu seems to be thoroughly enjoying her off-season in Jamaica. The Canadian tennis superstar recently spent quality time with kids at the Round Hill Hotels in Jamaica, playing tennis and reading her children's book 'Bibi's Got Game' with them. Andreescu accompanied Canadian Open Toronto tournament director...
