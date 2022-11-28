MOUNT DESERT — A Climate to Thrive is presenting a community educational event exploring the connection between waste and climate change on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library, co-hosted with the Southwest Harbor Public Library and the Jesup Memorial Library. The event, featuring Susanne Lee from the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, will explore questions such as: Where should we focus our energy in changing how we make and deal with waste? Is recycling a hoax? What role does policy have to play? How does food waste enter the picture?

