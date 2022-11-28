Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jesup hosts town staff sit-downs
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at the Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 to discuss the upcoming budget process. The event, called Manager Minutes, is taking place in the Periodicals Room at the library and is an opportunity for residents to have a casual sit-down conversation with town staff.
BHSL takes pride in Acadia
BAR HARBOR — Volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings and Loan and MDI/Bar Harbor Rotary Club teamed up to participate in the annual Friends of Acadia Take Pride in Acadia Day at Acadia National Park on Nov. 5. The group was assigned a section of the park’s carriage roads behind Wildwood Stables.
Community Thanksgiving program reports 'tremendous bounty'
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Congregational Church has organized the community Thanksgiving basket program annually for more than 25 years. Starting in October, church members Debby Hammond, Kay Rand and Cristy Benson contacted other churches and organizations for food donations and the divvying of responsibilities. The food started to...
Select Board chair to speak at Southwest Harbor Library
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Ball’s talk, “How Local Government Works,” will answer common questions about local government such as: Why does everything take so long? What is the role of a town manager? Ball decided to do a lecture after interacting with citizens who asked a large variety of questions.
Winter parking ban in effect for Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A winter parking ban is in effect in Southwest Harbor. From Nov. 15 to April 15, overnight parking is prohibited on town roadways or town-owned parking lots from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help with snow removal. Vehicles found in violation can be ticketed and/or towed at the owner's expense.
ACTT talk explores connection between waste, climate change
MOUNT DESERT — A Climate to Thrive is presenting a community educational event exploring the connection between waste and climate change on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library, co-hosted with the Southwest Harbor Public Library and the Jesup Memorial Library. The event, featuring Susanne Lee from the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, will explore questions such as: Where should we focus our energy in changing how we make and deal with waste? Is recycling a hoax? What role does policy have to play? How does food waste enter the picture?
Winter parking permits are available online
BAR HARBOR — Overnight winter parking permits for Bar Harbor roadways are now available online at www.thepermitportal.com. Vehicles must be registered for winter parking by the Dec. 15 deadline. Permits are only for overnight street parking from 2-7 a.m.
Library hosts talk on food waste, climate change link
MOUNT DESERT — Is there a connection between wasted food and climate change?. You bet there is, says Susanne Lee, a faculty fellow at the University of Maine’s Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.
Find hidden family histories at local craft store
BAR HARBOR — Fabricate, the quilting and scrapbooking store on Mount Desert Street, is not an average crafting store. Within the purple dome-shaped building are all the hallmarks: bolts of fabrics, reams of paper and a wide variety of art supplies for endless projects. But lesser known are the genealogist services owners Nessa Reifsnyder and Erin Cough offer to assist others in discovering their family histories.
Ellsworth Elks Lodge hosts annual Hoop Shoot
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Elks Lodge will host the 2022 Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest this Sunday. The event will be held at Ellsworth High School starting at 9 a.m. and is open to all boys and girls ages 8-13. The Hoop Shoot is a national event that is hosted by Elks lodges across the U.S. Winners of this contest will advance to contests at the state and regional levels. The national finals will be held April 20-23 at Wintrust Arena in Illinois, home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and DePaul's Blue Demons.
