To the Editor: Maine should fund religious schools
Why should Maine allow taxes to pay for the tuition of private religious schools? This question has been plaguing many recently since the majority of the Supreme Court voted to revoke Maine’s ban on using public funds to pay for the tuition of students who attend private religious schools. But Maine’s law “allows government funds to be used only at schools that are nonsectarian – that is, schools that do not provide religious instruction.” This violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Maine is not only discriminating against religious schools but also contravening what the Constitution declares. Therefore, Maine should willingly allow public funds to pay for students at private religious schools.
Turkey roasted at MDI YMCA 5K
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Catch That Turkey 5K was held Nov. 27 under clear, blue skies. Fifty-three people came out to see if they could best the turkey, who got a head start on the runners. It was actually MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen who stepped into the turkey costume this year and Tikkanen ended up finishing in the middle of the pack.
Park visitation dips in October
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia visitation was down in October compared to the same month last year. The 521,646 estimated visits were 6.5 percent less than in October 2021. The 453,645 estimated visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park by personal vehicles, as opposed to buses, was down 9.8 percent.
BHSL takes pride in Acadia
BAR HARBOR — Volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings and Loan and MDI/Bar Harbor Rotary Club teamed up to participate in the annual Friends of Acadia Take Pride in Acadia Day at Acadia National Park on Nov. 5. The group was assigned a section of the park’s carriage roads behind Wildwood Stables.
Holiday events across Mount Desert Island
Drop off letters to Santa in front of the Maritime Museum on Main Street in Northeast Harbor from Dec. 1-14.
High school project cost rises to $26M
BAR HARBOR — The architects who have been planning major renovations at Mount Desert Island High School have revised their estimated cost of the improvements from $23.7 million to $26.5 million. And the addition of a geothermal heating system would raise the estimated cost by nearly $1.8 million. The...
MDI basketball season begins with scrimmage against Nokomis
HAMPDEN — Both the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams kicked off the preseason on Nov. 29 with scrimmages against Nokomis Regional High School both on the road and at home. The coaches for both teams stressed just how invaluable these preseason scrimmages...
MDI winter sports season schedules
BAR HARBOR — Now that the Thanksgiving holiday is in the rearview mirror, winter sports at Mount Desert Island High School will begin their seasons in earnest. While both basketball teams have already begun their preseason with scrimmages happening throughout this week and next, other sports will start their regular seasons soon as well.
MDI High basketball season tickets now available
BAR HARBOR — Season tickets for Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball are now available for purchase. Pick up tickets in the main office at the high school during normal business hours or at any home game. The season ticket package will grant access...
