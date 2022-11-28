Yes, you can use your multicooker as a pressure cooker, but our Test Kitchen says it’s not as easy as just hitting the “Slow Cook” button. Just as “Crockpot” is an appliance brand that’s so ubiquitous it’s essentially become a synonym of “slow cooker,” “Instant Pot” is a brand that initially rose to fame due to their multicooker products that include a pressure cooker function. So if you’re wondering how to use an Instant Pot as a slow cooker—and are unsure if you can do so—the answer is a firm “yes!” Slow cooking is actually one of the cooking functions that “multi” moniker refers to.

