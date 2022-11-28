Republicans turned out to vote this year in record numbers for a midterm election in New York. While it still wasn’t enough to clinch statewide office, the GOP managed to run the closest gubernatorial race in decades and picked up several previously Democratic seats. For a party on the brink of obsolescence just a few years ago, Republicans took advantage of a perfect storm of factors to display an unusual show of force. But a repeat will likely be much harder.

1 DAY AGO