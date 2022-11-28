Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstateny.com
‘When cab drivers are talking about it…’ How Republicans turned out in huge numbers for the NY midterms
Republicans turned out to vote this year in record numbers for a midterm election in New York. While it still wasn’t enough to clinch statewide office, the GOP managed to run the closest gubernatorial race in decades and picked up several previously Democratic seats. For a party on the brink of obsolescence just a few years ago, Republicans took advantage of a perfect storm of factors to display an unusual show of force. But a repeat will likely be much harder.
cityandstateny.com
Can Hochul help the MTA avoid its impending financial crisis?
As the Metropolitan Transit Authority tries to fend off an impending financial crisis, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a report which found the authority's plans for cost efficiencies will not be enough to cover the agency’s projected debt. Experts argue it’s time for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to increase aid to the MTA heading into the next legislative session.
Comments / 0