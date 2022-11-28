The community is invited to join County Executive MaryEllen Odell, Guardian Revival, and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency, for a (soft) ribbon cutting/dedication ceremony on Tuesday, December 6th at 2 pm at Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park-Upper Park. This is a soft open of the Putnam County Guardian Canine Complex, a 50,000 square ft public dog park/Canine training course expected to be open to the public in the Spring of 2023.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO