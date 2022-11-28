Read full article on original website
Putnam County Guardian Canine Complex Ribbon Cutting
The community is invited to join County Executive MaryEllen Odell, Guardian Revival, and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency, for a (soft) ribbon cutting/dedication ceremony on Tuesday, December 6th at 2 pm at Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park-Upper Park. This is a soft open of the Putnam County Guardian Canine Complex, a 50,000 square ft public dog park/Canine training course expected to be open to the public in the Spring of 2023.
