fox29.com
Takeoff shooting: Patrick Xavier Clark charged with murder of Migos rapper in Houston
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff last month in Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with Takeoff's murder. He was arrested Thursday evening. According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied...
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at home in Washington County
UPDATE: Brandon Osborne has turned himself in, according to police sources. An arrest warrant has been issued after SWAT responded to a home for a domestic situation in Washington County. Police were first called to the home in the 600 block of Carriage Hill in Peters Township after the woman...
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
7News got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville. Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went […]
Local student struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street by the school. Adams Township Police Chief Shawn Anglum said the girl was hit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 228 near Mars Middle School in Butler County. The girl was...
Missing Ohio woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania
A Cleveland woman reported missing by police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania.
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Pennsylvania police issue arrest warrant for man who shot his wife on an Interstate
Police in Pennsylvania say they have issued an arrest warrant for a man that allegedly shot his wife on an Interstate. Kevin Crew is being charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges by Pittsburgh police. KDKA reports that Crew and his wife were arguing while driving on the Interstate. Police say Crew pulled […]
30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
Police ask for help to identify attempted bank robber
Carnegie police are asking for help to identify the person who allegedly broke into a bank on Nov. 27. Police said the person, shown wearing a Pirates hat with most of their face covered and a black coat, entered the bank through an unlocked door after hours and attempted to access a vault.
butlerradio.com
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
WYTV.com
Police captain sees out-of-state charge dropped
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool police captain is still on leave even though one charge against him has been dropped. Chad Tatgenhorst was charged with “harassment by electronic device” in Hancock County, West Virginia, but the case was dismissed in court Tuesday morning. Tatgenhorst...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland prison puts out the call for 29 guards
The Westmoreland County Prison has put out a “help wanted” sign for guards — 29 in all. “We definitely have an urgent need for corrections officers,” Warden Bryan Kline said during a prison board meeting this week. Kline said the county has made “significant progress” in...
WDTV
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
West Virginia is home to one of America’s largest light displays
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oglebay Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas attractions in West Virginia, and is one of the top light displays in the United States. The attraction that brings in over one million visitors each year boasts 300-hundred acres of lights over...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
