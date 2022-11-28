ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in Monongahela River identified

A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA
WYTV.com

Police captain sees out-of-state charge dropped

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool police captain is still on leave even though one charge against him has been dropped. Chad Tatgenhorst was charged with “harassment by electronic device” in Hancock County, West Virginia, but the case was dismissed in court Tuesday morning. Tatgenhorst...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland prison puts out the call for 29 guards

The Westmoreland County Prison has put out a “help wanted” sign for guards — 29 in all. “We definitely have an urgent need for corrections officers,” Warden Bryan Kline said during a prison board meeting this week. Kline said the county has made “significant progress” in...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
FAIRMONT, WV

