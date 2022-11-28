Hickory – Get ready to meet the Master of Mean, to greet the Greatest of Grouches, the King of the Crankiest – the one and only – – – – Mr. Grinch! For one week in December he will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at our Hickory Public Libraries. This is an event you will not want to miss, it will be far more than just a reading, there will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme, yes extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. Please know that registration** is required for the library performances.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO