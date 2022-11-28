Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Theatre Statesville celebrates with ribbon-cutting
When Theatre Statesville puts on its production of "Every Christmas Ever Told (And Then Some)" at the Iredell Arts Council on Thursday night, what people won't see is the hours of rehearsal that go into such a production. Those hours were spent in the rehearsal space it now inhabits on...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend
If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
iredellfreenews.com
National Balloon Rally Charities donates more than $125K local nonprofits, schools and agencies
National Balloon Rally Charities announced this week that it would donate a total of $125,050 to local nonprofits and other organizations. The contributions represent a portion of the proceeds from the 2022 Carolina BalloonFest. The majority of the organizations that received funding provided volunteers to help during the three-day festival at the Statesville Regional Airport.
iredellfreenews.com
Winter with the Western Company: Living history event planned for December 10 at Fort Dobbs
Visitors to the reconstructed Fort Dobbs will be able to experience daily life as it was in the 18th century on Saturday, December 10. During the “Winter with the Western Company” event, costumed re-enactors representing colonial soldiers and settlers will bring the fort to life with on-going demonstrations including hearth cooking and wood working. Musket and cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
'I'm praying. I'm scared' | Parents question unannounced lockdown drill at Union County high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Some parents and students in Union County are upset after an unannounced school lockdown at Sun Valley High School. On Wednesday, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff's Office, Sun Valley High in Monroe was chosen to have a lockdown drill with local law enforcement.
lakenormanpublications.com
Historic Huntersville house savors new life as classic fine dining venue
HUNTERSVILLE – As the grand white farmhouse on the southern edge of Huntersville’s downtown approaches its 110th year in existence, a new chapter in the home’s history is taking shape. This winter, Hunter House & Gardens will open the upstairs of the historic home for dining, completing...
District says teacher is on leave after video shows him taking student to the ground
LANCASTER, S.C. — A teacher is on leave from a local school after a video surfaced that appears to show him taking a student to the ground. It happened during an argument between students at South Middle School in Lancaster earlier this week. A local parent sent that video to Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry. They told Terry they were upset about what happened and felt the teacher could have seriously harmed that student.
iredellfreenews.com
Lee named Technology & Innovation director for Town of Mooresville
The Town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Christopher Lee as the town’s new Technology & Innovation director. Lee has more than 16 years of experience in state and local government information technology. Most recently, he served as the IT director for the Town of Cornelius and prior to that in various IT roles for the N.C. General Assembly.
focusnewspaper.com
The Grinch Is Coming To Hickory, December 12 & 15
Hickory – Get ready to meet the Master of Mean, to greet the Greatest of Grouches, the King of the Crankiest – the one and only – – – – Mr. Grinch! For one week in December he will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at our Hickory Public Libraries. This is an event you will not want to miss, it will be far more than just a reading, there will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme, yes extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. Please know that registration** is required for the library performances.
iredellfreenews.com
Eunice Elizabeth Causey
Eunice “Betty” Hayden Causey, 99, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born on February 21, 1923, in Oakland, Calif., to the late John Marshall Hayden and Eunice Dean Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,...
secretcharlotte.co
A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte
We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Icon Larry Sprinkle Involved In Car Fire Incident At Belmont, NC Parade
Larry Sprinkle is fine and nobody was injured. That’s the good news, But according to WCNC, he was involved in a car fire at a local Belmont parade. Larry Sprinkle has been a fixture in Charlotte media for many years. He has been part of the Belmont Christmas Parade for 30 years.
iredellfreenews.com
Todd Anthony Parlier
After a four-year battle with health problems, Todd Anthony Parlier, 58 of Statesville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord to rest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born in Iredell County on February 15, 1964, to the late Donnie G. Parlier and Velma Shore Parlier. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Brett Parlier.
iredellfreenews.com
Opah Reid Dalton
Mr. Opah Reid Dalton, 74, peacefully departed this earthly life on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga. Opah was born on July 22, 1948, to the late Clarence Dalton Sr. and Estie Mae Holmes Dalton in Harmony, N.C. Opah was educated in the Iredell...
iredellfreenews.com
Doris Jeanette Payne
Doris Payne, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 19, 2022. She was born July 5, 1927, in Newark, N.Y., to the late Deroy Taylor and Iva Gannett Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Payne; her son, Clifford Thomas Payne; sisters, Lettie Farrell and Helen Armitage Walker; her brother, Leon Taylor; and two infant brothers.
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense
East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
iredellfreenews.com
Marion Stock Forsack
Mrs. Marion “Mi” Stock Forsack of Statesville, N.C., took her heavenly flight to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 26, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Jack and Edna Stock in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a retired nurse. On...
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
