ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Theatre Statesville celebrates with ribbon-cutting

When Theatre Statesville puts on its production of "Every Christmas Ever Told (And Then Some)" at the Iredell Arts Council on Thursday night, what people won't see is the hours of rehearsal that go into such a production. Those hours were spent in the rehearsal space it now inhabits on...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend

If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
DAVIDSON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

National Balloon Rally Charities donates more than $125K local nonprofits, schools and agencies

National Balloon Rally Charities announced this week that it would donate a total of $125,050 to local nonprofits and other organizations. The contributions represent a portion of the proceeds from the 2022 Carolina BalloonFest. The majority of the organizations that received funding provided volunteers to help during the three-day festival at the Statesville Regional Airport.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Winter with the Western Company: Living history event planned for December 10 at Fort Dobbs

Visitors to the reconstructed Fort Dobbs will be able to experience daily life as it was in the 18th century on Saturday, December 10. During the “Winter with the Western Company” event, costumed re-enactors representing colonial soldiers and settlers will bring the fort to life with on-going demonstrations including hearth cooking and wood working. Musket and cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

District says teacher is on leave after video shows him taking student to the ground

LANCASTER, S.C. — A teacher is on leave from a local school after a video surfaced that appears to show him taking a student to the ground. It happened during an argument between students at South Middle School in Lancaster earlier this week. A local parent sent that video to Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry. They told Terry they were upset about what happened and felt the teacher could have seriously harmed that student.
LANCASTER, SC
iredellfreenews.com

Lee named Technology & Innovation director for Town of Mooresville

The Town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Christopher Lee as the town’s new Technology & Innovation director. Lee has more than 16 years of experience in state and local government information technology. Most recently, he served as the IT director for the Town of Cornelius and prior to that in various IT roles for the N.C. General Assembly.
MOORESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

The Grinch Is Coming To Hickory, December 12 & 15

Hickory – Get ready to meet the Master of Mean, to greet the Greatest of Grouches, the King of the Crankiest – the one and only – – – – Mr. Grinch! For one week in December he will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at our Hickory Public Libraries. This is an event you will not want to miss, it will be far more than just a reading, there will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme, yes extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. Please know that registration** is required for the library performances.
HICKORY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Eunice Elizabeth Causey

Eunice “Betty” Hayden Causey, 99, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born on February 21, 1923, in Oakland, Calif., to the late John Marshall Hayden and Eunice Dean Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte

We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Todd Anthony Parlier

After a four-year battle with health problems, Todd Anthony Parlier, 58 of Statesville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord to rest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born in Iredell County on February 15, 1964, to the late Donnie G. Parlier and Velma Shore Parlier. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Brett Parlier.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Opah Reid Dalton

Mr. Opah Reid Dalton, 74, peacefully departed this earthly life on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga. Opah was born on July 22, 1948, to the late Clarence Dalton Sr. and Estie Mae Holmes Dalton in Harmony, N.C. Opah was educated in the Iredell...
AUGUSTA, GA
iredellfreenews.com

Doris Jeanette Payne

Doris Payne, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 19, 2022. She was born July 5, 1927, in Newark, N.Y., to the late Deroy Taylor and Iva Gannett Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Payne; her son, Clifford Thomas Payne; sisters, Lettie Farrell and Helen Armitage Walker; her brother, Leon Taylor; and two infant brothers.
NEWARK, NY
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense

East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
BELMONT, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Marion Stock Forsack

Mrs. Marion “Mi” Stock Forsack of Statesville, N.C., took her heavenly flight to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 26, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Jack and Edna Stock in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a retired nurse. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy