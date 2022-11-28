Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Related
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
BLOG: Lafferty Provided Team With Quickness Before Absence
In the last three games, the Blackhawks have continued to play without the help of Sam Lafferty on the team's penalty kill unit. While gone, the team has allowed only three goals to their opponents' power play units. Lafferty started the season off with seven points (3G, 4A) his first...
NHL
Recap: Canes Extend Win Streak To Four In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a fourth consecutive win Saturday night, taking a 4-2 victory from the Los Angeles Kings. It took the Canes just 4:01 to get the evening's scoring started, as Jordan Martinook provided Brady Skjei with a beautiful setup. Martinook, following up on his...
NHL
20 Games and Counting ...
LANGLEY, BC -- Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus and his Western Hockey League Moose Jaw Warriors were in Langley to play the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night only to fall behind 4-2 in the third period. The Warriors had played the night before in Victoria and it showed in sluggish play. That halted when Firkus helped set up a goal at 11:35 of the third period to make it a one-goal game.
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
'THE BACKBONE OF OUR TEAM'
The unequivocal, powerful words of a teammate can help galvanize a group. They echoed through the walls of the Scotiabank Saddledomne Friday, after one of their own unfairly shouldered the blame and offered one of the most blunt self-assessments you'll ever hear. 'Jacob Markstrom,' his teammates declared:. 'We've got your...
NHL
Pastrnak, Frederic Pace Bruins Past Colorado
"I just think we keep playing the right way and we're getting rewarded for it…Colorado's very depleted [by injuries], but still, it's a championship team and they know how to win," said coach Jim Montgomery. "I thought in the first period, there's a couple things they did that put us on our heels and Linus [Ullmark] was great in the first period.
NHL
Neighbours assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes.
NHL
POST-GAME: Oilers come together to shut Canadiens down in third period
EDMONTON, AB - In a victory over the Montreal Canadiens that even included a three-goal second period for the Blue & Orange, buoyed by extended 5-on-3 time and a major cross-checking penalty to defenceman Joel Edmundson, the aspect of their game Head Coach Jay Woodcroft appreciated the most was how they finished.
NHL
MTL@EDM: What you need to know
EDMONTON - The Canadiens are looking to go 2-for-2 in the province of Alberta as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off a 2-1 win over the Oilers' provincial rivals, the...
NHL
Sully Says: Team "Thrilled" for Kapanen
The Penguins carried their momentum from Thursday's emotional 4-3 win over Vegas into a resounding 6-2 victory over St. Louis on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. After scoring the game-winner against the Golden Knights, Kasperi Kapanen netted his second career hat trick. It's been thrilling to see the 26-year-old winger get rewarded after a tough stretch where he was a healthy scratch for nine of 10 games from Nov. 9-26.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Pepper Preds, Lose 4-1
The Islanders register a season-high 49 shots on goal, but fall 4-1 The New York Islanders lost to the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Friday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders outshot the Predators 49 to 23, with 49 shots being a season-high for the team. Mathew Barzal scored the only goal for the Islanders on the power play, but it was not enough to counteracta three-point night from Matt Duchene (1G, 2A), as well as goals from Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A), Roman Josi (1G, 1A) and Mikael Granlund.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
Golden Knights Motor Past Red Wings with 4-1 Win
The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) used goals from four different players to claim a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5) on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. For the second game in a row, Jack Eichel buried the game's first goal as he beat Ville Husso at 1:04 of the opening frame. Jonathan Marchessault doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 7:50 of the second before Oskar Sundqvist got the Red Wings on the board with a power-play goal of his own. Late in the period, Nicolas Roy sent Phil Kessel in on a breakaway and Kessel made no mistake as he put Vegas ahead, 3-1. Reilly Smith tacked on an empty-net goal in the third as the Golden Knights came away with the 4-1 victory.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Lightning Strikes in Philly
The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Streak Ends at 7
All good things do tend to come to an end. The Kraken's seven-game winning streak met such fate Saturday night with visiting Florida jumping on the backs of 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight and offseason trade acquisition Matthew Tkachuk. Knight held off the Kraken, who outplayed the visitors in the second period while looking to come back from a two-goal deficit. Tkachuk logged a goal, two assists, and plenty of physicality to seal a 5-1 win.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Snap Eight-Game Losing Streak at Rangers
Patrick Kane recorded his 1,200th career point with an assist on Taylor Raddysh's goal in the third period. After suffering an eight-game losing streak going 0-7-1, the Blackhawks secured their first victory since Nov. 12 after beating the New York Rangers, 5-2. Chicago's point production stemmed from almost every line...
Comments / 0