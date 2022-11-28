The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) used goals from four different players to claim a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5) on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. For the second game in a row, Jack Eichel buried the game's first goal as he beat Ville Husso at 1:04 of the opening frame. Jonathan Marchessault doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 7:50 of the second before Oskar Sundqvist got the Red Wings on the board with a power-play goal of his own. Late in the period, Nicolas Roy sent Phil Kessel in on a breakaway and Kessel made no mistake as he put Vegas ahead, 3-1. Reilly Smith tacked on an empty-net goal in the third as the Golden Knights came away with the 4-1 victory.

