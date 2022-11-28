Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Fields takes another step toward a return to the Bears’ lineup
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took another step closer to a return to the Bears' lineup during the team's practice at Halas Hall on Thursday as he was a full participant in the workout ahead of the game with the Packers on Sunday.
DeCamara: '2022 Eagles most criticized great Philly team ever'
The Eagles are an NFL best 10-1 and have a 14-percent chance to win the Super Bowl, third highest in the league, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Owls use another late run in the Nick of time to beat La Salle
PHILADELPHIA – If Temple continues to finish as strong as it did in its last two games against Drexel and La Salle, the early-season and early-game missteps that have plagued the Owls so far this year won’t be too hard to overcome. Coach Aaron McKie’s squad held the...
Guardians re-sign hard-throwing relief pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have re-signed reliever Anthony Gose to a two-year minor league contract.
Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run
The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
Neshaminy's Mercedez Paino earns Girls' Soccer Player of the Year honor
Neshaminy senior midfielder Mercedez Paino is a rare combination of skill, leadership and heart and is the Bucks County Courier Times/Intelligencer Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year. Paino, all 5-foot 2 of her, managed to go around big physical defenders enough times to score 10 goals and also managed...
Shippensburg Men’s Basketball opens with Victory
The Shippensburg University Men’s Basketball team survived a tough, physical contest against nonconference foe Bowie State to win its home opener Monday at Heiges Field House, 70-58. How it happened. Shippensburg (2-4) converted a season high 24-of-32 from the foul line, while holding the opposition to a season-low 58...
NorthEast Times
Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT
News for Philadelphia, PAhttps://northeasttimes.com/
Comments / 0