Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip continues on despite the fact that a swirling cloud of bad news has overshadowed their visit. On Thursday, Netflix interrupted their goodwill tour by dropping the trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries. While the show is about the Sussexes, there was one dramatic moment that saw the Prince and Princess of Wales making a cameo. The image that was included comes from Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where Kate and William are seen looking very stern just moments after a photo of Meghan crying was shown and Harry says, “I had to do...

1 DAY AGO