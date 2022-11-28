ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Inclusion in the Netflix Trailer Reportedly Has Their Royal Friends Fuming

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip continues on despite the fact that a swirling cloud of bad news has overshadowed their visit. On Thursday, Netflix interrupted their goodwill tour by dropping the trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries. While the show is about the Sussexes, there was one dramatic moment that saw the Prince and Princess of Wales making a cameo.  The image that was included comes from Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where Kate and William are seen looking very stern just moments after a photo of Meghan crying was shown and Harry says, “I had to do...
SheKnows

Ground Your Baby in Grace & Strength With One of These Names Inspired by Elements

We’re in the golden age of unique baby names — while “Emily” and “John” will always be classic choices, many people are searching for more uncommon names for their babies, and inspiration can be found anywhere — including in the periodic table of elements. Just look at Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ newborn baby, Bronze, their firstborn daughter, Sterling, and even their pups, Silver and Steel. They’re giving major elemental inspo vibes, and we’re totally here for it. And we’re not the only ones; according to the U.S. Social Security Administration‘s baby name popularity chart — a record kept since the late-1800s...
SheKnows

Grace Warrior Is All Set to Catch Waves with Her Daddy and ‘Funcle’

Step 1: put on a cute outfit. Step 2: get into position. Step 3: learn how to say, “Cowabunga dude!” (or whatever the Australian equivalent is). Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior, 20 months, has it mostly covered — except that last one, maybe — thanks to the help of her dad Chandler Powell and her “Funcle” (AKA, fun uncle) Robert Irwin. Powell shared a picture of the little cutie on Instagram yesterday, in honor of Robert’s 19th birthday. Grace wears a pink wetsuit with a floral hat as she stands on top of a surfboard looking absolutely adorable. Her feet are...
SheKnows

The Honeymoon Ain’t Over: Great News Times Three (!) for Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney and Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Movies

The magic continues with another trilogy ahead. Earlier this year the Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy starring Days of Our Lives Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. And guess what, fans? The girls will be back in 2023 with three more movies in another trilogy — plus, their onscreen leading men will be back too! In fact, as part of the network’s January premieres, ET has learned that the actresses will be featured in three of the five new releases.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Reflects On the Experience That Left ‘My Eyes Watering With Tears’

The CBS soap fave spent a night out with friends that she will cherish forever. We all have those special memories spent with friends and family and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) recently created one that she won’t soon forget. The actress shared a video from an Elton John concert, which was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and made a pit stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, November 20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless Tapped Out on November Sweeps but Cheating Drama Lies Ahead — Plus, First Look Photos of Jeremy Stark in Genoa City

It felt as though Young & Restless tapped out of November sweeps after offering up the heartbreaking suicide storyline involving Chelsea, and the shocker of Devon and Abby cheating. The month closed out with Nate asking Elena to play musical jobs again and a bunch of confrontations — which are entertaining — but not a substitute for big stories that are hitting. That said, December got off to a fine start with Sally/Adam and the arrival of Jeremy Stark.

