PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members say the search for the husband of a Northern Arizona University professor swept away at sea alongside his wife will end after eight days. Corey Allen and his wife, NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim, were swept away by high winds while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving Day. Kim’s body was found on Sunday. Allen’s kayak was discovered on Wednesday, but his body hasn’t been recovered.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO