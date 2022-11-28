Read full article on original website
‘An absolute catastrophe’: Germany plunged into identity crisis after World Cup exit
A few minutes had passed since the kind of scenario that, until a few years ago, no one under the age of 80 had witnessed, and Thomas Muller was waving. Germany had gone out of the World Cup at the first hurdle, just as they did in 2018, and Muller seemed to be waving goodbye to their supporters. It was a chastening end for a genuine Germany great. It will not be remembered as the night he drew level with his former team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger on 121 caps. Not when Germany were eliminated and Muller described his fourth and...
Moroccans rejoice at reaching World Cup last 16
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrated on Thursday after their team qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. In 1986, the football-obsessed North African nation became the first African or Arab country ever to reach the knockout stages, before many of the current players were born.
