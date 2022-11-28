Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Valpo Events’ Holly Days celebration gets Valpo feeling festive
The Porter County Public Library was alive with Christmas magic on Friday night as Valparaiso Events’ annual “Holly Days” celebration swept into downtown Valpo. The two-day event featured a range of activities that saw the community come out in force for caroling, arts and crafts, and pictures with Santa. Since no Christmas celebration would be complete without a tree, Valpo Events also lit their own in the Rotary Garden Library.
valpo.life
Hannah’s Hope & St. Teresa of Avila donate accessible sleds to Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink
This winter, Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink is more accessible than ever before thanks to a generous donation from Hannah’s Hope and St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center in Valparaiso. Together, the organizations gifted two special adaptive sleds which will allow those with movement impairments to enjoy the ice with their family, friends, and community.
valpo.life
Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos
We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
valpo.life
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host LaPorte Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health throughout year’s end. The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City; from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Longtime members of Chicago Catholic church sad to see beloved statue removed
CHICAGO - Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen. The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away. Those two congregations have been consolidated. The...
wglc.net
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
valpo.life
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
Al Capone's west suburban grave vandalized
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.
Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside
HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
My forecast for Chicago's 2022-2023 winter
CHICAGO - I'm sticking my meteorological neck out once again with my official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. I tried this last year and wasn't too badly embarrassed by the results. My prediction of a below average winter temperature of between 28.4 degrees and 29.4 degrees turned out to be accurate.
wmix94.com
Salem PD arrests man wanted by Indiana homicide investigators
SALEM — A 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man was formally charged Monday in Marion County, Illinois Court with possessing a stolen vehicle. Salem police arrested John Brandon Cox Wednesday at the Circle K gas station on Salem’s Westside when he was found driving a vehicle reportedly stolen in Elkhart, Indiana, where he was also wanted to question in an attempted murder case.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Two Kankakee County Men Convicted of Carjacking and Firearms Offenses
Two Kankakee County Men Convicted of Carjacking and Firearms Offenses (Urbana, IL) — A federal jury returned guilty verdicts on November 18, 2022, against Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of the 1100th block of E. Merchant Street in Kankakee, and Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of the 7400th block of E. Second Street in Sun River Terrace, for carjacking and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Rivers was further convicted of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Sentencing for Rivers and Tucker has been scheduled for April 17, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana, Illinois.
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election
Monday is the final day for candidates running for mayor of Chicago to turn in their nominating petitions.
Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
