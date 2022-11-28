Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Where Do You See Open Primaries Being Considered Next, if Anywhere
Open Primaries: Following last month’s successful effort to establish open primaries in Nevada, advocates have set their sights on additional victories in 2024. Voters in Nevada approved a measure that would delay the transition to a new voting system for officials for two years. After the November vote, the state would adopt a ranked-choice primary system in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on the same ballot, and the top five vote-getters from each party move on to the general election.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
focushillsboro.com
New Legal Challenges to Oregon Gun Control Measure Will Be Heard by the Federal Government on Friday
New Legal Challenges: A third organization has filed a lawsuit contesting Oregon Measure 114’s constitutionality, which would impose a permit-to-purchase requirement and place restrictions on high-capacity magazines. The law, which was barely enacted after the midterm elections, is scheduled to go into force on December 8. Anyone buying a...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Moms Union Predicts a Banner Year for Students in 2023
Oregon Moms Union: On Wednesday, November 30, members of the Oregon Moms Union gathered in front of the Oregon Department of Education in Salem to discuss what the organization believes to be an opportunity to address issues that have been plaguing the Oregon education system with the assistance of parents and elected officials.
orangemedianetwork.com
What changes can Oregonians expect from incoming governor Tina Kotek?
Oregonians have elected Tina Kotek to be their next governor, and the governor-elect will face several policy challenges, from houselessness to education and healthcare issues. Kotek, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek served as speaker of the house in the Oregon Legislature until...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Law professor: Oregon Measure 114 may not see full implementation for years
Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control rules, may be held up in the court system for years. That’s according to Norman Williams, a constitutional law professor at Willamette University. The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, have...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Three Rivers Foundation Will Give Over A Million Dollars To Nonprofits In Oregon
Three Rivers Foundation: Once again, the Three Rivers Foundation is going to give grants totaling more than one million dollars to Oregon charitable organizations. The Three Rivers Foundation is a charitable organization that was started in 2011 with funds donated by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians. The funds came from the Three Rivers Casino Resort. The Foundation contributes both financial resources and in-kind support to Oregon organizations that work to improve the state’s educational, medical, and ecological conditions.
focushillsboro.com
Middle Men PBMs Are Raising Drug Prices, According to the Oregon State Pharmacy Association
Drug Prices: In a newly published report, the Oregon State Pharmacy Association (OSPA) discloses fresh information regarding the factors that are contributing to the rapid increase in the cost of prescription drugs in Oregon as well as the closure of dispensaries located around the state. The research demonstrates how Pharmacy...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
resourceworld.com
Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
focushillsboro.com
After Almost Going Extinct, a Rare Species of Lamprey in Oregon Makes a Comeback
Lamprey: The Oregon lamprey, the smallest in the state, has been reintroduced to the lake that bears its name after being nearly wiped out. The Miller Lake lamprey is exclusively found in Miller Lake and the watershed around it in the southern Oregon Cascades. It grows to a maximum length of only three to six inches and subsists parasitically on other fish.
focushillsboro.com
Multiple Causes of Respiratory Disease Stresses the Health Care System to Its Limits
Health Care System: After years of dealing with COVID-19, everyone is ready for a break. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is not yet finished with us, and health officials are warning of a severe flu season and an outbreak of the respiratory syncytial virus. Multiple Causes of Respiratory Disease Stresses the Health...
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
