Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Where Do You See Open Primaries Being Considered Next, if Anywhere

Open Primaries: Following last month’s successful effort to establish open primaries in Nevada, advocates have set their sights on additional victories in 2024. Voters in Nevada approved a measure that would delay the transition to a new voting system for officials for two years. After the November vote, the state would adopt a ranked-choice primary system in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on the same ballot, and the top five vote-getters from each party move on to the general election.
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Moms Union Predicts a Banner Year for Students in 2023

Oregon Moms Union: On Wednesday, November 30, members of the Oregon Moms Union gathered in front of the Oregon Department of Education in Salem to discuss what the organization believes to be an opportunity to address issues that have been plaguing the Oregon education system with the assistance of parents and elected officials.
orangemedianetwork.com

What changes can Oregonians expect from incoming governor Tina Kotek?

Oregonians have elected Tina Kotek to be their next governor, and the governor-elect will face several policy challenges, from houselessness to education and healthcare issues. Kotek, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek served as speaker of the house in the Oregon Legislature until...
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
focushillsboro.com

Three Rivers Foundation Will Give Over A Million Dollars To Nonprofits In Oregon

Three Rivers Foundation: Once again, the Three Rivers Foundation is going to give grants totaling more than one million dollars to Oregon charitable organizations. The Three Rivers Foundation is a charitable organization that was started in 2011 with funds donated by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians. The funds came from the Three Rivers Casino Resort. The Foundation contributes both financial resources and in-kind support to Oregon organizations that work to improve the state’s educational, medical, and ecological conditions.
thatoregonlife.com

New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast

Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
resourceworld.com

Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
focushillsboro.com

After Almost Going Extinct, a Rare Species of Lamprey in Oregon Makes a Comeback

Lamprey: The Oregon lamprey, the smallest in the state, has been reintroduced to the lake that bears its name after being nearly wiped out. The Miller Lake lamprey is exclusively found in Miller Lake and the watershed around it in the southern Oregon Cascades. It grows to a maximum length of only three to six inches and subsists parasitically on other fish.
