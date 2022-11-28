Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the latest addition to the cross-genre Warhammer universe. With games ranging from RTS to 4X to ARPG, Darktide is an FPS game that makes its way into the Warhammer series. In this setting, you play as an Inquisitorial Agent looking into a possible Chaos invasion on the planet Atoma Prime. When you land there, what you find is not pleasant, as it generally is with the forces of Chaos.

2 DAYS AGO