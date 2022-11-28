ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Maine continuing to navigate without Anne Simon in Friday’s Princeton matchup

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball is welcoming an Ivy League school to The Pit on Friday night. The Princeton Tigers are in town to face a Black Bears team that is 2-2 since reigning America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon went down with a lower leg injury in the Yale loss back on Nov. 19.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Black Bears bounce back during light November schedule

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 drubbing of American International College on Saturday. “That was big for us. We made sure that during those two weeks off we tried to keep things as game-like as possible to not really lose a step. I think it showed we worked duing those two weeks. We came out and picked up where we left off,” said Ben Poisson, senior forward.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has expanded visitation in a number of areas so patients and families can enjoy time together this holiday season. The visitation expansion is in effect until further notice. Visitors must be in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms, and remain...
BANGOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states

Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Medway Road in Medway back open

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - Medway Road is back open and a police incident has been peacefully resolved. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Road and Pattagumpus Road was closed Friday closed due to a police incident. Public Information Officer Shannon Moss has confirmed that the State Police Tactical Team was...
MEDWAY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last 20 years, the Rotary Club of Bangor has hosted the Festival of Lights Parade. It’s only been canceled three times: once for an ice storm, and the last two years because of COVID. This Saturday, the popular community event makes its long-awaited...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

St. Joseph Hospital honors community with “Lights of Remembrance”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual “Lights of Remembrance” at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor Thursday night served as a source of joy and reflection. Choirs from John Bapst and St. John’s kicked off the celebration with caroling. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance. There’s...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With flying still being one of the most popular forms of travel, the aviation industry remains in high demand. But, like most industries, employee shortages are slowing down the flow. One Maine-based company hopes to change that. C and L Aviation Group has launched a new...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Sunny & Pleasant Today, Wet & Windy Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sliding to our south will provide us with a beautiful day today. We’ll see sunshine, seasonable temperatures and light winds. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The wind will be light too so temperatures will feel better than they did yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas and low to mid-30s along the coast.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Christmas Parade moves to Sunday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a big change to the weekend plans in Ellsworth. Rain in the forecast is moving their parade. Organizers say the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade is shifting from Saturday to Sunday at 4 p.m. The change in schedule is the only difference. All...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine

BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Holiday Events

BANGOR: Festival of Lights Parade. Starts at 4:30 p.m. from Exchange Street and will end with a tree lighting in West Market Square. GARDINER: Gardiner Parade of Light. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Parade runs through Downtown Water Street from Winter Street to Waterfront Park. FAIRFIELD: “Christmas in Maine” An open...
ELLSWORTH, ME

