ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 drubbing of American International College on Saturday. “That was big for us. We made sure that during those two weeks off we tried to keep things as game-like as possible to not really lose a step. I think it showed we worked duing those two weeks. We came out and picked up where we left off,” said Ben Poisson, senior forward.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO