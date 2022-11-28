Read full article on original website
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Maine continuing to navigate without Anne Simon in Friday’s Princeton matchup
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball is welcoming an Ivy League school to The Pit on Friday night. The Princeton Tigers are in town to face a Black Bears team that is 2-2 since reigning America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon went down with a lower leg injury in the Yale loss back on Nov. 19.
Cooper Flagg with Double-Double in Montverde’s Win Thursday [VIDEO]
Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg finished with a double-double as Montverde Academy defeated IMG Academy 80-55 on Thursday, December 1st. Flagg finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 5 blocks. Check out the video highlights!
wabi.tv
Black Bears bounce back during light November schedule
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 drubbing of American International College on Saturday. “That was big for us. We made sure that during those two weeks off we tried to keep things as game-like as possible to not really lose a step. I think it showed we worked duing those two weeks. We came out and picked up where we left off,” said Ben Poisson, senior forward.
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
wabi.tv
NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has expanded visitation in a number of areas so patients and families can enjoy time together this holiday season. The visitation expansion is in effect until further notice. Visitors must be in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms, and remain...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Medway Road in Medway back open
MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - Medway Road is back open and a police incident has been peacefully resolved. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Road and Pattagumpus Road was closed Friday closed due to a police incident. Public Information Officer Shannon Moss has confirmed that the State Police Tactical Team was...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last 20 years, the Rotary Club of Bangor has hosted the Festival of Lights Parade. It’s only been canceled three times: once for an ice storm, and the last two years because of COVID. This Saturday, the popular community event makes its long-awaited...
wabi.tv
St. Joseph Hospital honors community with “Lights of Remembrance”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual “Lights of Remembrance” at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor Thursday night served as a source of joy and reflection. Choirs from John Bapst and St. John’s kicked off the celebration with caroling. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance. There’s...
wabi.tv
Quality Jewelers in Bangor making wishes comes true this holiday season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local jeweler is making wishes come true this holiday season. Quality Jewelers in Bangor is running a promotion from now until December 18th. All you have to do is go into the store and make a wish list. For every wish list made, they’ll donate...
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
wabi.tv
C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With flying still being one of the most popular forms of travel, the aviation industry remains in high demand. But, like most industries, employee shortages are slowing down the flow. One Maine-based company hopes to change that. C and L Aviation Group has launched a new...
wabi.tv
Sunny & Pleasant Today, Wet & Windy Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sliding to our south will provide us with a beautiful day today. We’ll see sunshine, seasonable temperatures and light winds. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The wind will be light too so temperatures will feel better than they did yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas and low to mid-30s along the coast.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Christmas Parade moves to Sunday
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a big change to the weekend plans in Ellsworth. Rain in the forecast is moving their parade. Organizers say the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade is shifting from Saturday to Sunday at 4 p.m. The change in schedule is the only difference. All...
foxbangor.com
Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine
BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area
Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
wabi.tv
Holiday Events
BANGOR: Festival of Lights Parade. Starts at 4:30 p.m. from Exchange Street and will end with a tree lighting in West Market Square. GARDINER: Gardiner Parade of Light. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Parade runs through Downtown Water Street from Winter Street to Waterfront Park. FAIRFIELD: “Christmas in Maine” An open...
