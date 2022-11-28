Read full article on original website
Fortnite’s Battle Bus launches into space for Chapter 4 trailer teaser
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now thanks to the frequent content and cosmetics that are added to the game. Now, players are eagerly awaiting the end of Chapter Three after only a year, with a big event scheduled to happen tomorrow at 3pm CT. Ahead of that, Epic Games has dropped the YouTube link for the trailer, which shows some new things.
NFL Zone coming to Fortnite with unique minigames and team-inspired maps
While Fortnite started as a standard take on the emerging battle royale trend, it has quickly evolved into a platform for any player to host their own games. Throughout the last four years, Epic Games has allowed players to create all kinds of maps and mini-games through its Creative mode. Now, it seems the NFL is once again hosting its own map in the game.
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.
Is Warhammer Darktide crossplay?
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the latest addition to the cross-genre Warhammer universe. With games ranging from RTS to 4X to ARPG, Darktide is an FPS game that makes its way into the Warhammer series. In this setting, you play as an Inquisitorial Agent looking into a possible Chaos invasion on the planet Atoma Prime. When you land there, what you find is not pleasant, as it generally is with the forces of Chaos.
Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?
Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.
All changes coming to VALORANT in patch 5.12
The VALORANT community has already responded to the drastic Chamber changes hitting the PBE in response to the agent’s dominance in both casual and professional play since his release. Aside from the French sniper, nearly every other agent in the game is also getting a minor change in patch...
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops for CDL opening weekend and how to redeem them
Call of Duty esports is back home where it belongs. No, MLG.TV is not making a return. But the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season in 2022-2023 is back live and streaming on Twitch. The matches can be found on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel all throughout the season.
All Overwatch 2 Butterfinger rewards and how to get them
Overwatch 2 is no stranger to promos. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has already run a promotion since the game’s launch that allowed McDonald’s customers in Australia to receive a free Tracer skin with their meal purchase. Now, Blizzard is back with another promotion, this time for U.S. players: the ability to receive even more in-game cosmetics with the purchase of certain candy bars.
Puckett returns to Call of Duty, will host CDL’s 2023 season
The 2023 Call of Duty League season is nearly here and a familiar face is set to grace our screens soon. Chris Puckett, a former CoD and Overwatch commentator, will be hosting the CDL’s broadcast desk during the upcoming season, he announced today. Puckett revealed the news via Twitter around the same time the league announced its broadcast team, which remains largely unchanged other than the addition of Puckett.
Weirdly, both Geralt of Rivia and MrBeast will be killing monsters in Fortnite this season
Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration, and it looks like the upcoming Chapter Four, season one will be filled with all manner of new skins for players to get their hands on. Featured among them, it appears, will be Geralt of Rivia, star of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series, and MrBeast, one of the most successful Youtubers of all time.
Leaks promise My Hero Academia collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three came to an end after the Fracture event with the servers going down for the regularly-scheduled down time, and players have been diving into the latest leaks and the discovery event on the official website for Fortnite Chapter Four. While new content is getting confirmed left and...
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season
Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans. As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
Nothing is happening: Fortnite servers shut down ahead of Chapter 4
Fortnite surprised fans last month when Epic Games announced it would be ending Chapter Three after only being around for a year. This came as a surprise, as both Chapters One and Two took at least two years to reach their conclusion. What was even more exciting is that an event would be closing out the Chapter, with maintenance following immediately after.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
Fortnite fans can discover new map objects in Chapter 4 after the Fracture event
Fortnite’s Chapter Three came to an end after the Fracture event and players are now on a mission to discover new game objects on the official website of Chapter Four. Soon after the event was in the books, Epic Games’ new website dedicated to Chapter Four’s arrival went live where players can enter coordinates to find objects that will be featured in Fortnite’s latest chapter.
MoonMeander steps into coaching role amid big Dota 2 shift for TSM
Despite being regarded as one of the top teams in the world, TSM’s Dota 2 roster bombed out of The International 2022 in October. As the squad started the roster shuffle season with a few changes, the organization also lost its name sponsor as the crypto exchange FTX collapsed in November. Though it’s been a rough couple of months for the team and organization, they’re continuing their ventures in Dota 2, and MoonMeander will continue to be a part of that as head coach.
