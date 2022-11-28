Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
With Coach Prime off to Colorado, what will former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter do?
There is a void to be filled in HBCU football and the SWAC now that Deion Sanders has left Jackson State for Colorado. And after the news finally became official Saturday, one of the nation’s brightest stars has an even bigger dilemma on his hands. Last December, Travis Hunter...
'I don't think anybody is off limits:' Why top-10 classes could follow Deion Sanders at Colorado
With the hire of Deion Sanders, Colorado is back in college football’s spotlight, a place we haven’t seen the Buffaloes consistently in roughly 30 years. Another place we haven’t seen Colorado is anywhere close to the top of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, something that figures to change with the electric 55-year old Sanders and his staff coming to Boulder.
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach
Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship. "Big 12 champions has a nice ring to it. And what a great football game, two great teams. TCU should be in the CFP. They're one of the best four teams. And we went toe to toe with them. I thought we could go toe to toe with them and found a way to win. It was an exceptional football game. A lot of ups and downs, between both teams, and great resolve by our guys. And the overtime stop, it's incredible. We get a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, as good as they are up front and good run game as they have -- and our defensive line stood up and stuffed them back-to-back plays. I thought it was important for to us get a first down and not make it a 40-some yard field goal but get it a little closer. And we were able to do that. And then executed to perfection, what we call our Wisconsin, getting the ball to the middle of the field for Ty. And then I would say over the last five to six weeks, there may not be a more valuable kid on the football team than Ty Zentner. And Ty was huge again today. And what was just so poetic for me was the ball was on his foot in the last game in Big 12 play for him. And there was no doubt in my mind he was making that. No doubt in my mind. So credit to our seniors. Credit to our leaders. Credit to the culture that they've created. Credit to playerownership, the power of belief, all those things, because we've had a lot of tough times. A lot of people doubted that team after we lost to Tulane and said must not be very good. And they took it to heart. And we lost to a good TCU team. Lost to a really good TCU team. And end up getting a win, and then we lost to a good Texas team. We had to go 3-0, get some help, got some help. And those kids went 3-0 in tough circumstances at Baylor, at West Virginia, home on senior day against KU -- to have an opportunity to come here. And we talked about it in the locker room. You can ask Daniel Green about this. We talked about it in the locker room after we beat KU. We weren't coming here for a participation trophy; we were coming here to win the thing. And that was our mindset all week. And we found a way with great resolve by a bunch of great seniors."
Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
TCU football: Max Duggan discusses emotional loss to Kansas State in Big 12 Championship
TCU dropped its first game of the season, a 31-28 overtime thriller to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But it was not for lack of effort from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who finished 18-of-36 passing for 251 yards with one touchdown against one interception while rushing for another 110 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.
Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator
Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
Anthonie Cooper to enter transfer portal
Arizona State defensive en Anthonie Cooper announced via Twitter on Thursday his intention to enter the transfer portal with two remaining seasons of eligibility. In his fourth season at ASU, Cooper tallied 21 tackles and two sacks across 12 games as a regular starter, which was tied for second on the team with sophomore defensive end Joe Moore, senior defensive tackle TJ Pesefea and sophomore 3-technique defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.
How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame
Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
Two Iowa offensive line commits selected to play in U.S. Army Bowl
Iowa's offensive line class in the 2023 cycle is one of the best in the Big Ten and country. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is the headliner of this group and will enroll at Iowa in January. Proctor will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas in January before he enrolls in Iowa City.
Four Packers, besides Jordan Love, who should be playing
Yes, Jordan Love should start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Now that’s out of the way.
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Husker wide receiver enters the portal
Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
