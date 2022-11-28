Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
theScore
Report: Deion Sanders preparing to accept Colorado coaching job
Deion Sanders has been planning his exit from Jackson State to accept Colorado's head coaching job, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Sanders reportedly spent the week making calls to fill out his coaching staff as well as reaching out to a top player in the transfer portal to encourage him to delay his decision.
theScore
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado job
It's Prime Time in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado announced the hiring of Deion Sanders as its new head coach on Saturday night. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge, and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," athletic director Rick George said in a statement.
theScore
Dominant Utah claims Pac-12 title again, spoils USC's CFP hopes
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same.
theScore
Ball State's Steele enters transfer portal
Ball State's star running back Carson Steele will enter the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. Steele ranks sixth in the nation in rushing with 1,556 yards on the season. He's added 14 touchdowns on the ground. The sophomore notched 100-plus-yard games in nine contests this season. He also eclipsed 170...
theScore
Big 12 championship betting preview: Purple reign
We nailed it with the Big 12 in the season preview. We knew who'd be (relatively) bad - cashing a pair of under win total tickets - and we knew who'd be surprisingly good. We leaned toward TCU, betting the Horned Frogs to win the conference back in August instead of Kansas State because of TCU hosting the Wildcats in the regular season. The Horned Frogs won that game and every other contest along the way.
theScore
Troy hammers Coastal Carolina to claim Sun Belt title
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Saturday. The Trojans (11-2) raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record...
theScore
Kansas State ends TCU's perfect season to take Big 12 title in OT thriller
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
theScore
Michigan's Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith will play for the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Purdue while facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the...
theScore
CFP to begin 12-team format in 2024-25
The College Football Playoff will expand to a 12-team format during the 2024-25 season, the CFP board of managers announced Thursday. "On behalf of the management committee and the board of managers, this is thrilling," executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "It's been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it."
theScore
CFP Wrap-Up: Takeaways from the conference championship games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Big 12 title game was an epic back-and-forth affair that produced some late drama leading to an overtime finish. The SEC championship was the complete opposite scene, with Georgia once again proving it stands alone in college football.
theScore
Lions' Williams available to make NFL debut vs. Jaguars
The Detroit Lions activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams on Saturday, making him available for his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the team announced. Williams is expected to suit up in Week 13, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The Alabama product, whom the Lions drafted...
theScore
Report: Michigan's Corum to undergo season-ending knee surgery
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have season-ending knee surgery, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Corum, who sustained the ailment two weeks ago against Illinois, tried to play versus Ohio State on Saturday but logged only two carries. He's expected to make a full recovery, Rapoport adds.
theScore
Jaguars' Etienne 'good to go' vs. Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is "good to go" for this Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Etienne exited the team's 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday with a foot injury and did not return.
theScore
Mac Jones: Sideline frustration 'just emotion coming out'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said he let his emotions get the best of him during his outburst in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. A viral clip appears to show Jones yelling toward the sideline to throw the ball more. He explained postgame that he was asking the team to work the vertical passing game.
theScore
NFL Week 13 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
One play away. That was the theme for the round-robin underdog moneyline parlay in Week 12, but before feeling hard done by, we have to remember that it goes both ways. The Jaguars and Steelers won, but the Falcons failed despite a first-and-goal on the Commanders' 2-yard line, the Cardinals gave up a game-winning two-point conversion, and don't get me started on how close the Lions came to pulling off the biggest Thanksgiving Day upset in decades.
