Lumberton, NC

Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man threw a PVC container full of drugs from a vehicle during a recent chase in North Carolina. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were at the home of Tommie McLaurin to serve a warrant for violating federal probation. As authorities arrived at the home, they said McLaurin pulled into the driveway before quickly backing out and fleeing into a vehicle.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Multiple opportunities to give blood this December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple organizations have announced opportunities for the community to donate blood during December. A blood drive in memory of former Lumberton Rescue EMS member and Bladen County employee Erica Ransom Parks will be held on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the announcement, the drive will be held at 2391 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.
WILMINGTON, NC
Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

