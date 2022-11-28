SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man threw a PVC container full of drugs from a vehicle during a recent chase in North Carolina. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were at the home of Tommie McLaurin to serve a warrant for violating federal probation. As authorities arrived at the home, they said McLaurin pulled into the driveway before quickly backing out and fleeing into a vehicle.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO