FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding a man guilty of murder Friday in Bladen County. Africa Zachariah Shipman was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the 2016 shooting death of Donwia Wayne Griffith. Shipman was given a life...
WECT
Saint Pauls man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Austin Ryan Jackson after police found drugs and firearms in his car during a vehicle stop at the 15000 block of Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Pursuant to the vehicle stop, amounts of...
WECT
Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man threw a PVC container full of drugs from a vehicle during a recent chase in North Carolina. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were at the home of Tommie McLaurin to serve a warrant for violating federal probation. As authorities arrived at the home, they said McLaurin pulled into the driveway before quickly backing out and fleeing into a vehicle.
WECT
Sheriff’s office: East Bladen High School cleared and safe after active shooter call
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday afternoon about an active shooter at East Bladen High School. At about 1:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that the school was searched by law enforcement and is safe. Deputies searched the...
WECT
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect
WECT
Multiple opportunities to give blood this December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple organizations have announced opportunities for the community to donate blood during December. A blood drive in memory of former Lumberton Rescue EMS member and Bladen County employee Erica Ransom Parks will be held on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the announcement, the drive will be held at 2391 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.
WECT
Cherry Grove Pier beginning repair process after Hurricane Ian damages
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After Hurricane Ian broke the Cherry Grove Pier in two, exactly two months ago, the repairing process is now just starting. Even with a broken pier, the community hasn’t stopped coming to this beloved spot. The operations manager for the Cherry Grove Pier,...
WECT
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
WECT
Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are...
