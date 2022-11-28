ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Toy Hill continues in memory of legendary Bob Robbins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Toy Hill returns this year to collect thousands of gifts benefiting the Toys for Tots campaign. The event is synonymous with legendary radio personality Bob Robbins who passed away earlier this year, in his 50th year collecting toys for children in Arkansas. That goal continues...
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
thv11.com

Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
theseasonalhomestead.com

Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

KHBS

River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
FORT SMITH, AR

