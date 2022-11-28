Read full article on original website
Related
Toy Hill continues in memory of legendary Bob Robbins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Toy Hill returns this year to collect thousands of gifts benefiting the Toys for Tots campaign. The event is synonymous with legendary radio personality Bob Robbins who passed away earlier this year, in his 50th year collecting toys for children in Arkansas. That goal continues...
Experience an Old-Time Christmas in Charming Village in Arkansas
If there ever was a place you can step back in time and get that old-time Christmas feel, that has to be the charming little historic town of Washington State Park, Arkansas during the 36th Annual Christmas and Candlelight Tour. This year, the Christmas and Candlelight Tour is on Dec....
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
$1M Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Conway
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Arkansas for the Saturday drawing.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
KATV
Person of the Week: Jennifer Jones
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Jennifer Jones. She was nominated by her best friend, Crystal Copeland.
Trans care trial continues, State calls witnesses who were formerly transgender
Testimony continued Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging the State’s decision to ban transgender healthcare for youth in Arkansas.
thv11.com
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
theseasonalhomestead.com
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Here’s how much an Arkansas quarter could be worth
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
NBC 10 News Today: Early voting starts today in Arkansas
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins gave details about early voting that starts today in Arkansas. For more details, watch the clip above.
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
KHBS
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Comments / 0