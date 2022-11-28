SACRAMENTO — Chandler Kemp takes pride in ringing the Salvation Army red kettlebell. But this year, donations are tight as everyone pays more for everything from groceries to gas prices."Sometimes, the kids get mad at their mother and say, 'I want to put money in the kettle,' and they don't have it at the time and they say we'll come back," Kemp said.Captain Larry Carmichael is the social services officer for the Sacramento region Salvation Army. He says, before the pandemic, they were helping 1 in 48 people. Now, they're helping 1 in 10. "When we're not able to raise...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO