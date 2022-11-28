Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Has Just Received Its First LGBTQ+ Landmark
The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently designated the Lesbian Herstory Archives an official landmark, making history as becoming Brooklyn’s first LGTBQ+ landmark! The building, which is located within the Park Slope Historic District, has been the home to the nation’s oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material since 1991. “The lesbian community has played an immeasurable role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and will forever be a vital piece of NYC’s past, present, and future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history. This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved.” Founded in 1974 by activists Joan Nestle, Deborah Edel, and others, the Lesbian Herstory Archives began as a grass-roots attempt to end the silence around lesbian history and to create a physical archive for study, analysis, and community gathering. Archives date back to the 1950s and include everything from periodicals and audio-visual materials to files on lesbian activist and community groups.
Program giving NYC students free college, career advice gets $15 million boost
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students in New York City are getting free help to get into college and be guided to their dream careers. Bottom Line, a national nonprofit based in Brooklyn, just got a multi-million dollar boost after a donation from Mackenzie Scott. The nonprofit has a team in Downtown Brooklyn partnering with students, helping them […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett psychologist lives a busy life
Dr. Lindsay Kallen Weisner is a Hewlett resident with a love and passion for psychology and learning about the dark history and crime that has happened on Long Island. Weisner co-hosts the “Crimes of Long Island” podcast with fellow Hewlett resident Mark Jeacoma, where they delve into the Island’s most shocking and intriguing criminal cases and unsolved cases.
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
Special education programs in NYC schools to be re-imagined, new internship program launched
New York City School Chancellor David Banks announced a system-wide effort to re-imagine school special education programs to better serve students.
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Affordable housing is hard to come by nowadays, but thanks to a new apartment building in Brooklyn, dozens of tenants are getting new homes, including people who are aging out of foster care and people living with developmental disabilities. Brooklyn resident Anthony McQueen, 58, always wanted to have his own apartment. […]
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
bkreader.com
NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens
Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
Dealing With Change Living Alone In New York City At 21
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Amid the Sprawl, a Long Island Prairie Makes a Quiet Comeback
The Hempstead Plains Preserve is a place where you can imagine the presence of creatures past. Birdfoot violets, now gone, once colored the landscape with a wash of purple in spring. The heath hen, a large grouse that went extinct 90 years ago, performed its elaborate courtship dances on the Plains.
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
Eater
Williamsburg’s Popular Brunch Spot Egg Is Returning to Brooklyn
Big news for Prospect Heights this week. Egg, a breakfast favorite for more than a decade, will reopen in the Brooklyn neighborhood next year after closing during the pandemic. Evan Hanczor, the longtime chef at Egg, confirmed the plans to Eater, saying the restaurant will reopen in early 2023 at 657 Washington Avenue, near Saint Marks Avenue, a space that’s been home to popular neighborhood restaurants like MeMe’s Diner and, later, KIT.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
fox5ny.com
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
After 20 years, "terribly" delayed affordable housing in NYC opens.
Summary - The project had been in ignored for more than 20 years due to rezoning, construction, and then the pandemic. Comptroller Brad Lander said that the project took much longer than it should have, and that New York City needs more affordable housing.
