New York City, NY

Secret NYC

Brooklyn Has Just Received Its First LGBTQ+ Landmark

The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently designated the Lesbian Herstory Archives an official landmark, making history as becoming Brooklyn’s first LGTBQ+ landmark! The building, which is located within the Park Slope Historic District, has been the home to the nation’s oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material since 1991. “The lesbian community has played an immeasurable role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and will forever be a vital piece of NYC’s past, present, and future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history. This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved.” Founded in 1974 by activists Joan Nestle, Deborah Edel, and others, the Lesbian Herstory Archives began as a grass-roots attempt to end the silence around lesbian history and to create a physical archive for study, analysis, and community gathering. Archives date back to the 1950s and include everything from periodicals and audio-visual materials to files on lesbian activist and community groups.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hewlett psychologist lives a busy life

Dr. Lindsay Kallen Weisner is a Hewlett resident with a love and passion for psychology and learning about the dark history and crime that has happened on Long Island. Weisner co-hosts the “Crimes of Long Island” podcast with fellow Hewlett resident Mark Jeacoma, where they delve into the Island’s most shocking and intriguing criminal cases and unsolved cases.
HEWLETT, NY
NBC New York

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes

From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio

This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal.  Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month.  “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.)  Exactly how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It

Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens

Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
ANGOLA, NY
Eater

Williamsburg’s Popular Brunch Spot Egg Is Returning to Brooklyn

Big news for Prospect Heights this week. Egg, a breakfast favorite for more than a decade, will reopen in the Brooklyn neighborhood next year after closing during the pandemic. Evan Hanczor, the longtime chef at Egg, confirmed the plans to Eater, saying the restaurant will reopen in early 2023 at 657 Washington Avenue, near Saint Marks Avenue, a space that’s been home to popular neighborhood restaurants like MeMe’s Diner and, later, KIT.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights

In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Could New York City have a White Christmas?

NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

