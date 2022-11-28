Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO