Study: Arkansas among worst states for jobs
Looking for work? You might have trouble as a new study has placed Arkansas among the worst states for jobs.
Trans care trial continues, State calls witnesses who were formerly transgender
Testimony continued Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging the State’s decision to ban transgender healthcare for youth in Arkansas.
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
NBC 10 News Today: Sarah Huckabee to be sworn in as Arkansas Governor, January 10th; what are her plans for the future
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Anna Darling gave details about the newly elected Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee’s plans after being sworn in. For more details, watch the clip above.
Arkansas prisons already overcrowded, and DOC asks communities to donate land in order to address the issue as soon as possible
Prisons in Arkansas are also facing other issues than dealing with inmates, with overcrowding being one of them and a key contributing factor to poor prison conditions. Therefore, the Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Correction are working to address the issue and are asking communities in Arkansas if someone would be willing to help them find land that would be used for building a new correction center where offenders would be accommodated.
Experience sites across the state with Arkansas Dept. of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism announced Monday they will be hosting a variety of events this season across the state. The department has many holiday events and activities to enjoy from a horse-drawn carriage ride through candlelit village streets, an eggnog competition at a local museum, choral and instrumental performances, open houses with crafts, refreshments, and a visit from Santa Clause.
NBC 10 News Today: Early voting starts today in Arkansas
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins gave details about early voting that starts today in Arkansas. For more details, watch the clip above.
Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Here’s how much an Arkansas quarter could be worth
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
Plane leaving Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Prosecutors cited the state's 'Stand your Ground' law as the reason. Iowa takes down Georgia Tech in ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Kris Murray had an insane 31 points and 20 rebounds. The number of Iowan's getting the flu vaccine is down to just 27 percent.
Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 28, 2022: Great opportunity for South Arkansas
Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.
Arkansas holiday light displays joyfully brighten up winter evenings
Nothing says holiday season like loading up family and friends and taking in a holiday lights display.
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 22
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Watson Stuart Aviation LLC, Blake Watson, 106 S. Washington, Magnolia filed 11/14/22. Union. Reinstatement, Lyn-Low, LLC, John Lowery Jr, 200 N. Jefferson Suite 620, El Dorado filed...
