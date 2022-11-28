ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
Arkansas prisons already overcrowded, and DOC asks communities to donate land in order to address the issue as soon as possible

Prisons in Arkansas are also facing other issues than dealing with inmates, with overcrowding being one of them and a key contributing factor to poor prison conditions. Therefore, the Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Correction are working to address the issue and are asking communities in Arkansas if someone would be willing to help them find land that would be used for building a new correction center where offenders would be accommodated.
Experience sites across the state with Arkansas Dept. of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism announced Monday they will be hosting a variety of events this season across the state. The department has many holiday events and activities to enjoy from a horse-drawn carriage ride through candlelit village streets, an eggnog competition at a local museum, choral and instrumental performances, open houses with crafts, refreshments, and a visit from Santa Clause.
Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
Plane leaving Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

Prosecutors cited the state's 'Stand your Ground' law as the reason. Iowa takes down Georgia Tech in ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Kris Murray had an insane 31 points and 20 rebounds. The number of Iowan's getting the flu vaccine is down to just 27 percent.
Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires

Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 28, 2022: Great opportunity for South Arkansas

Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 22

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Watson Stuart Aviation LLC, Blake Watson, 106 S. Washington, Magnolia filed 11/14/22. Union. Reinstatement, Lyn-Low, LLC, John Lowery Jr, 200 N. Jefferson Suite 620, El Dorado filed...
