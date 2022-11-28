Read full article on original website
Thieves steal checks from mail, use check washing tactics to alter them and steal thousands
Thieves are snagging checks from the mail and using check washing tactics to alter them and steal from you.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Illinois Woman Heading To Jail After Stealing From The Elderly, Draining Bank Accounts
An Illinois woman was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Bank and Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering. Ashley McKinney, 39, of Belleville, Illinois, defrauded elderly women in southern Illinois with the help of her co-conspirator, Erica Rose. They were
'Sick To My Stomach': Arizona Woman Falls Victim To Scam
The woman lost more than $1,800 in the scam.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living developer disbarred over $50 million green card fraud scheme
Former purported senior living community developer Victoria Chan permanently lost her license to practice law in California this quarter after having pleaded guilty to a multimillion dollar green card fraud scheme in 2018. Chan was among 22 California attorneys disbarred by the state Bar Association in the third quarter, according...
N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say
Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
COVID relief loan fraud results in a five year prison sentence for a Murrieta man
A Murrieta man who obtained a COVID business relief loan of more than $7 million for his pothole-repair company was sentenced today to five years behind bars for using hundreds of thousands of dollars of the Paycheck Protection Program funds for personal expenses such as luxury cars.During his sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, Oumar Sissoko, 59, was also ordered to pay $499,827 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.In May 2020, Sissoko received $7.25 million in PPP loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. Sissoko claimed the money would be used for...
NY fraudster pleads guilty to $2M cryptocurrency mining computer sales scam
A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to scamming over a dozen people out of more than $2 million by selling them cryptocurrency mining computers and never delivering the goods, according to the Department of Justice.
Bankman-Fried apologizes, says didn't 'try to commit fraud'
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried apologized Wednesday for a "lot of mistakes" in the abrupt collapse of the cryptocurrency firm and said he did not knowingly behave fraudulently. Bankman-Fried, appearing by video from the Bahamas, said he was "shocked" by many of the details that have surfaced since the cryptocurrency platform's collapse.
