mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living developer disbarred over $50 million green card fraud scheme

Former purported senior living community developer Victoria Chan permanently lost her license to practice law in California this quarter after having pleaded guilty to a multimillion dollar green card fraud scheme in 2018. Chan was among 22 California attorneys disbarred by the state Bar Association in the third quarter, according...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say

Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
WAYNE, NJ
CBS LA

COVID relief loan fraud results in a five year prison sentence for a Murrieta man

A Murrieta man who obtained a COVID business relief loan of more than $7 million for his pothole-repair company was sentenced today to five years behind bars for using hundreds of thousands of dollars of the Paycheck Protection Program funds for personal expenses such as luxury cars.During his sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, Oumar Sissoko, 59, was also ordered to pay $499,827 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.In May 2020, Sissoko received $7.25 million in PPP loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. Sissoko claimed the money would be used for...
MURRIETA, CA
AFP

Bankman-Fried apologizes, says didn't 'try to commit fraud'

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried apologized Wednesday for a "lot of mistakes" in the abrupt collapse of the cryptocurrency firm and said he did not knowingly behave fraudulently. Bankman-Fried, appearing by video from the Bahamas, said he was "shocked" by many of the details that have surfaced since the cryptocurrency platform's collapse. 

