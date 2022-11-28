ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway

Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County Schools partnering with YMCA in effort to relieve impact of bus driver shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages, canceled routes, and long waits to get students to or from school. "Every single superintendent I talk to, inside the state of Kentucky or outside the state of Kentucky, are having the same issues," said Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana. Police said according to initial...
LOUISVILLE, KY

