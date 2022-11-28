Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
White Flag shelter open in Bullitt County for those needing warm place to sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A White Flag shelter is open in Bullitt County for those needing to get out of the cold. The shelter opened at 8 p.m. Thursday. It's the first night of the winter season it will be open. From now through the end of March, the shelter...
Celebrate the season with these holiday events in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Annual Parade. Kick off the holiday season with Elizabethtown's annual Christmas parade and 'Light Up Downtown'. The festivities will return Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will start on St. John Road at 5 p.m. and will travel south on Dixie Highway and end at the Square.
wdrb.com
Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway
Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
Wave 3
‘It’s just a wonderful world’: Louisville woman celebrates her 100th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A resident in WAVE Country is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday. Jean Moore turned 100 years young, and told WAVE News what she’s experienced in her life. She said over the years, she’s gained a love of shopping for clothes and Hershey Kisses.
Friends, family & fans remember Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan
Mark Anthony Mulligan, known for his colorful and playful street scenes filled with signs and logos, died this week at the age of 59.
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
wdrb.com
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Wave 3
‘Empty the Shelters’ event waives adoption fees for adult cats, dogs at LMAS, KHS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services and Kentucky Humane Society announced they will both be participating in a national event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats over the holidays. The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event waives adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Schools partnering with YMCA in effort to relieve impact of bus driver shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages, canceled routes, and long waits to get students to or from school. "Every single superintendent I talk to, inside the state of Kentucky or outside the state of Kentucky, are having the same issues," said Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
wdrb.com
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana. Police said according to initial...
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
wdrb.com
Viewing holiday village in Louisville collector's basement becomes tradition for Christmas lovers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When winter weather blankets the rooftops, every Louisville neighborhood becomes very similar, no matter how long it's been around. It snows a little, cars are stuck, tow trucks do their thing, and those news people have their cameras and microphones out. We're talking about neighborhood in...
