When kids start Kindergarten, they’re put through several evaluations to measure their preparedness for school. The goal is to even the playing field by identifying how schools can best support kids to meet their individual needs. Looking at factors like a child’s readiness to read, including hearing and language skills, matters a great deal; when addressed early, these interventions can help prevent kids from getting far behind their peers. But a new study in the Journal of Applied Psychology has uncovered troubling inequalities amongst Kindergarteners outside of the classroom that could have major consequences.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO