Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
Teachers reveal why they quit their jobs: ‘Second-hand trauma from the classroom’
Teachers have shared why they’re leaving their jobs behind, with many former educators describing how the career impact their mental and physical health. On TikTok, multiple people used the hashtag #TeacherQuitTok, which has more than 87 million views, when creating videos about what led them to leave the education field.
Three things Congress should do now to protect kids and teens
With the start of the lame-duck session, Congress has a long to-do list in a short period of time. Among the important items that need immediate attention, Congress should not go home without making the internet a safer and healthier place for kids and teens. To their credit, committees in...
Dyscalculia: How to support your child if they have mathematical learning difficulties
A good grasp of math has been linked to greater success in employment and better health. But a large proportion of us—up to 22%—have mathematical learning difficulties. What's more, around 6% of children in primary schools may have dyscalculia, a mathematical learning disability. Developmental dyscalculia is a persistent...
White Kids Play More Sports Than Others By Kindergarten, Study Says
When kids start Kindergarten, they’re put through several evaluations to measure their preparedness for school. The goal is to even the playing field by identifying how schools can best support kids to meet their individual needs. Looking at factors like a child’s readiness to read, including hearing and language skills, matters a great deal; when addressed early, these interventions can help prevent kids from getting far behind their peers. But a new study in the Journal of Applied Psychology has uncovered troubling inequalities amongst Kindergarteners outside of the classroom that could have major consequences.
The Psychological Damage Divorce Has On Fathers
Divorce statistics can be wildly bleak: Ten divorced men commit suicide each day — a rate at least three times higher than that of divorced women. Divorced men drink and smoke more often, they engage in riskier sex, and are more likely to avoid doctor visits and die of preventable and treatable diseases. Divorce effects on men’s psychological and physical health can be summed up in a word: “bad.” If the man in question is a father, a better word would be “horrible.”
Can judges save kids from parental alienation?
If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.
My Child Has an IEP, Now What?
Public Law 94-142 first introduced Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) into the school system in 1975 (Rice, 2021). Since then, legislation surrounding parental rights and responsibilities has continuously increased opportunities for advocacy and collaboration (Dusseault et al, 2021). Studies suggest however, that factors such as student age and conditions leading to the creation of an IEP may hinder parental participation in the process (Scanlon et al., 1981). It is important to remember though, that you are your child’s biggest advocate and as such, your engagement in the team process is imperative to IEP success (Grossman, 2020).
