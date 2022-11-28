ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says

Herschel Walker's allies are suggesting DeSantis would be more useful on the campaign trail than Trump. Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the midterms, while DeSantis easily won a second term. One GOP activist said DeSantis would be "a better fit for soft Republicans or independents in the suburbs." Supporters of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised

Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
GEORGIA STATE
ukenreport.com

Brian Hawkins to Stump for Herschel Walker

Hawkins will work to get Herschel Walker elected to Senate. Republican Pastor Brian Hawkins, who lost to incumbent Rep. Raul Ruiz in the Nov. 8 election, will travel to Georgia later this month to stump for Herschel Walker. East Valley Republican Women Patriots are raising money to help Hawkins defray...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The three phone calls Herschel Walker needs to make

CNN — In the aftermath of the Republican Party’s disappointing midterm election results, many people have asked if I feel vindicated. After all, since the debacle of the 2020 election and the ensuing Senate runoffs in my home state of Georgia, I have been outspoken in my belief that the continued presence of former President Donald Trump is an inhibitor to our party’s success.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — With a U.S. Senate runoff just three weeks away, what do Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker plan to do about crime?. In October, 13WMAZ hit the road with our Listening Lab to ask what issues you care about most and what priorities you want candidates to focus on. Nearly 800 people answered our survey in-person or online and more than 37 percent named crime as a top issue they want politicians to address.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) are running in the runoff for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) are running in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on December 6, 2022. Warnock and Walker were the top-two vote-getters in the November 8, 2022, general election, with Warnock winning 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%. Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2.1% of the vote and did not advance to the runoff. In Georgia, a general election advances to a runoff between the two top finishers if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy