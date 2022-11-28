Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books

Read full article on original website
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
Local plows making progress in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene
Local plows are continuing to make progress in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Click here for the Spokane's snow removal map. Click here for the Coeur d'Alene snow removal map.
Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire
Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
A look at the heavy snowfall in Spokane
The snow is continuing to fall across the region. NonStop Local's Kalae Chock has a look at the current snowfall in Spokane.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has confirmed the suspect in the deadly shooting in Sunset hills has been arrested. There are no additional suspects in the shooting and there is no threat to the community. The Spokane Police Department is continuing their investigation. Last Updated: Dec. 2 at...
Major roads in decent condition following snowstorm in Spokane
Most major roads in north Spokane are in decent condition following a snowstorm. Many residential roads have yet to be plowed.
SPD searching for missing 57-year-old who left treatment facility on Nov. 30
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help locating 57-year-old Chris Frandsen, who was last seen near the area of South Walnut Street and West Fifth Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. According to SPD, he was last seen wearing a light black puffy jacket and gray or...
Emergency crews responding to crash on I-90 eastbound near Argonne exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - The crash is now cleared. Eastbound lanes are open. Last Updated: Dec. 1 at 6:45 a.m. A multi-vehicle collision is blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Right now, emergency crews are on scene responding to the crash. We don't know the cause of the...
'Another big-time game': Different Gonzaga, Baylor teams meet two years after national championship clash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julian Strawther watched from Gonzaga’s bench two years ago as Baylor’s lead grew from big to bigger to insurmountable. Strawther, used sparingly during his freshman season at Gonzaga, couldn’t do much about the final outcome at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that didn’t make the sights and sounds of an 86-70 national championship loss any easier to swallow.
